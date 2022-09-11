ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
quikreader.com

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. Link: abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/rapper-pnb-rock-fatally-shot-los-angeles-restaurant-89816296. Source: ABC News: Entertainment. Topics. 200 items. * Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brooklynvegan.com

PnB Rock reportedly shot in Inglewood restaurant

Update: PnB Rock has reportedly died from the gunshot wounds. He was 30. PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA on Monday afternoon (9/11), TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they received a call about a shooting victim at the restaurant at 1:23 PM.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Motor Officer Crashes on 10 Freeway

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers responded to a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway just east of North Soto Street on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 12:41 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA

