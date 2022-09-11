Read full article on original website
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, police say
Previous reports indicated the victim had been shot, but the coroner's office confirmed the victim did not have a gunshot wound.
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
4 arrested in deadly San Pedro park shooting
Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park.
L.A. police release photo of suspect wanted in break-in at Rep. Bass' home
Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass on Friday night. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said in a statement.
Man Found with Gunshot Wound in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found near the intersection of West Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue and North Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles yelling that he had been shot. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers responded and located the man with a gunshot wound to...
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
Culver City Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit and K9 Deployment
A man was arrested by Culver City police recently for holding people up at a Chase Bank ATM. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 1 around at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of two armed robberies that occurred within minutes of each other at Chase Bank, located at 5670 Sepulveda Boulevard.
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. Link: abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/rapper-pnb-rock-fatally-shot-los-angeles-restaurant-89816296. Source: ABC News: Entertainment. Topics. 200 items. * Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles...
LAPD shoots, kills man allegedly armed with gun in Westlake District
A man who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot to death by police in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Video: Thieves try to pull front gate of DTLA cannabis dispensary with car in brazen burglary
They even tried to smash through the thick glass on the front doors, but when both attempts failed, they used a power tool to cut through the metal bars on a back window.
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house searched by sheriff’s investigators
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Wednesday morning. Kuehl was escorted out of her house and sheriff's investigators proceeded to search her home. The reason for the search was not immediately clear.
Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report
Los Angeles police continue to search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a rapper at a restaurant on Monday, as investigators reveal the artist may have been targeted for his jewelry by the suspect who obtained his location from an Instagram post shared by the late man’s girlfriend.
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
PnB Rock reportedly shot in Inglewood restaurant
Update: PnB Rock has reportedly died from the gunshot wounds. He was 30. PnB Rock was shot at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA on Monday afternoon (9/11), TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they received a call about a shooting victim at the restaurant at 1:23 PM.
LAPD Motor Officer Crashes on 10 Freeway
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers responded to a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway just east of North Soto Street on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 12:41 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It...
