Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
dayton.com
2 events celebrating beer, local brewing happening this weekend
There’s nothing better than sampling a variety of beers from across Dayton and beyond while listening to live music and enjoying area food trucks. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern and Beer Fest is returning to The Greene Town Center. Both events kick off at 5 p.m.
dayton.com
Kitty Brew Café has mission of rescuing cats and bringing together community
Coffee and cats. The two have a foothold in the world’s collective heart, and the cat café combines them in the most delightful way possible. Since the cat café trend has swept the nation and the world, what starts as a delightful day drinking coffee and playing with cats often ends in adoption and a life saved. In 2017 this trend reached the Cincinnati area with the Kitty Brew Café in Mason, owned by Jenni Barrett.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best Italian food? Here are the finalists
In the first couple weeks of Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has developed. Best Italian Food already has seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
dayton.com
New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend
A new children’s clothing boutique will soon open up a physical location in New Carlisle. The boutique opened on May 14 and started as an online store after owner Tiffany Ballew visited her older sister. Ballew said her sister and her husband had just opened their own children’s boutique, and taught her which companies to start with and the logistics of the business.
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
dayton.com
Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023
Casey’s General Store is planning to open another location in the Dayton area, with a ground-breaking anticipated for the spring or summer of 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed the gas station and convenience store has plans to construct a new build at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek. This...
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
dayton.com
Centerville art gallery relocates, offering artists space to showcase work
A grand opening celebration is scheduled Sept. 17. A Centerville business has relocated to a larger space, offering area artists a space to rent, showcase their work and develop their skills. Olde Masters Galleria, previously located at 25 Iron Gate Park Drive, has moved to 55 Rhoads Center Drive, near...
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
The City of Kettering to host free community event this Saturday
KETTERING — The first ever Ecofest is coming to Lincoln Park Civic Commons in Kettering this Saturday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. All ages are welcome to this free community event, according to a press release from a city spokesperson. You can expect to see several fun and...
dayton.com
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University. The building is expected to open in late 2023, and officials say this is just the first phase...
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
dayton.com
Comedian Todd Barry to make Dayton debut at The Brightside
While he’s not going to “beg you to go,” comedian Todd Barry is stopping in Dayton to tell jokes for one night at The Brightside Music & Event Venue on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Thursday marks the comic’s first show in the Gem City. Barry,...
dayton.com
Keyboardist, John ‘Papa’ Gros, is global music ambassador
New Orleans native will perform at The Brightside Wednesday. You don’t get four decades into a career as a working musician like John “Papa” Gros without being able to roll with the changes. The New Orleans-based keyboardist and singer, performing at The Brightside in Dayton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has been forced into even more adapting over the past several years.
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
WLWT 5
Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
WDTN
Inside Scoop of New Whit’s Frozen Custard in Centerville
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Liza visits the new Whit’s Frozen Custard in Centerville! She takes us inside for the scoop on the new business in town.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
