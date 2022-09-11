ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdale.org

Comedian’s new film is a love letter to Arizona

Actor Rob Schneider has a love affair with the Valley, where he now resides. Because of this, he’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Grand Canyon State. His forthcoming movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” — which he produced, directed and stars in — will be shown exclusively in Harkins Theatres. Its world premiere is Sept. 27, at Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, and rolls out in the 15 Harkins Theatres on Sept. 30.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week: Dave Matthews, of Montreal, iDKHOW

Up for seeing a concert this week? There are certainly several notable ones scheduled to happen at metro Phoenix music venues from Monday, September 12, to Thursday, September 15, including shows by radio favorites Dave Matthews Band, influential indie pop act of Montreal, and pop-rockers iDKHOW. You can also catch singer-songwriter/composer Laufey, R&B artist Kehlani, and a jazzy tribute to the music of Cowboy Bebop by local band 8-Bit Mammoth.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Retro Repairs: Get Your Fix on Vintage Valuables in the Valley

This is the modern world. I get it. I can’t judge popular culture’s obsession with convenience because I’m not writing this on a typewriter. I’ve escaped the pains of paper and ribbons jams in exchange for a computer. I also blame correction fluid. When I’m done...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
City
Tempe, AZ
Eater

12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants

Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best Breakfast Restaurants In America (Nationwide Delights!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. America is home to several great breakfast restaurants. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should be treating yourself to the best restaurants to enjoy it. If you’re a breakfast fanatic, you might be wondering what the best and most popular breakfast restaurants in America are.
PHOENIX, AZ
thepoloparty.com

Only Two Months To Go Until The Scottsdale Polo Party Returns on November 5

Only Two Months Away Until The 11th Scottsdale Polo Party. TWO MONTHS AWAY! A lifestyle polo event like few others returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale for our 11th Anniversary celebration. On Saturday, November 5th you’ll see old favorites, new surprises, and action-packed polo matches at the most attended polo event in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bartlett Sher
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Robert Lopez
Person
Charles Strouse
Person
Norm Lewis
Person
Jesus Christ
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in the Valley This Week

September 11-18 Vegan restaurants are becoming more common in the Valley. To bring awareness of the bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, ghost kitchens and pop-up kitchens serving foods free of animal products, many of them will be offering a special menu of foods at a sensible price. Check website for more information. phoenixvegan.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream

The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Familiar Shopping Centers Getting Future Facelifts

Familiar shopping complexes are getting new looks in the coming months. After a teardown, a new “PV” is coming in 2024. It will feature retail, restaurants, housing and a Harkins Theatre in a mixed-use complex. reddevelopment.com/pvphx. Arizona Center. A new AC Hotel and residential tower have gone up...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway Musical#Asu#Broadway Show#Performing#Az#Cbs#Asu Gammage#Pulitzer Prize#American
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Hot Dog Days return to Joe’s Farm Grill

Now an annual tradition, the Hot Dog Days of Summer have returned through the end of September at Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, featuring nine wiener-based gourmet sandwiches showcasing flavors inspired from around the globe, from Hawaii to Vietnam and Mexico to Michigan. Tim Peelen, co-owner of Joe’s Farm...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

AZ Newbies

Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!. Rescue officials ask hikers to put safety first this Memorial Day weekend. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST. |. By Dani Birzer. When in doubt of your physical condition...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
ABC 15 News

Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley

PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy