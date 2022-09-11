Read full article on original website
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Debuted Brandon Blackwood's First-Ever Gown on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
It's not everyday you walk your first Emmys red carpet with a nomination—much less in a custom, one-of-a-kind gown created by designer Brandon Blackwood. But that's exactly what Sheryl Lee Ralph did tonight. The Abbot Elementary actor wore a body-hugging strapless gown complete with a daring high slit with...
Selena Gomez Stuns In White Sequin Gown With Green Fringe Earrings At Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 30-year-old looked stunning in her outfit when she wore a white sequin, high-neck CELINE by Hedi Slimane gown with an open back. Selena’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she looked perfect for the big night.
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Nearly Bares All In Risqué Runway Look
Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made a bold statement with a risqué runway look by designer Prabal Gurung at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, September 10. Emhoff rocked a flowy, mint-green top that hung from the collar and wrapped loosely over her chest, showing off her breasts and toned stomach to the attendees. The designer paired the look with a short, black, leather miniskirt and matching, full length gloves. Gurung designed several other unique ensembles for the show that he claimed represented the misfits who are "often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.""I wanted to create...
Hypebae
Lil Nas X Eats the Runway up for NYFW With Chest-Length Braids
After becoming the face of YSL Beauty and as of recently a runway model, Lil Nas X is letting us know he is a force to be reckoned with, not only in his musical artistry but also in fashion and beauty. On top of his latest appointment with the beauty...
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
Susan Sarandon's Sexy Copper Perm in The Witches of Eastwick Deserved an Oscar
Power is a dangerous thing for a woman to have, but in the cult classic film The Witches of Eastwick, award-winning actress Susan Sarandon dares to do it anyway—gossip be damned. Loosely based on John Updike’s novel of the same name, the 1987 film adaptation starring Sarandon, Cher, Michelle...
In Style
Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown
Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.
Amanda Seyfried Served Up Mermaidcore on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has dropped in for the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. That was a horrible pun, but you know what isn’t horrible? Seyfried’s dress by Armani. On September 12, Seyfried arrived at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles wearing an Armani Privé gown from the brand’s spring summer 2022 haute couture collection. The strapless dress, complete with multi-dimensional embellished crystals, gave the illusion of mermaid skin. The scalloped tulle accent at the top of the dress added to the cascading and mystical look. Would the original girlboss, Elizabeth Holmes, approve of Seyfried’s glittery pink dress, considering all she ever did was wear black turtlenecks? Maybe! Maybe not! Who cares! Either way she looks good. I would break out in a dance battle to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” over that dress.
Zendaya Referred to Tom Holland as Her Boyfriend in Public, Finally
The world has known that Zendaya and Tom Holland were a thing since long before they first allowed themselves to be photographed kissing in public or started posting cheesy birthday messages to each other on Instagram. But even after going technically public with their relationship, this interview with Zendaya after her big Emmy win is, many believe, the first time she's referred to Holland as her “boyfriend” in the media.
Jada Pinkett Smith Flaunted Her Bald Head On Instagram, 6 Months After The Oscars Slap
The post comes six months after that infamous situation at the 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.
Gigi Hadid Says Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, Khai, Is ‘Very Brave’ in Rare Interview
Gigi Hadid gushed about her daughter, Khai, in a new interview promoting her new knitwear line, Guest in Residence. In a clip from Hadid’s chat with Willie Geist for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the model gave a few rare quotes about her daughter. “I think she’s a genius,” Hadid said of Khai, who turns two years old this month. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”
Lizzo Shuts Down The 2022 VMAs Red Carpet In Jean Paul Gaultier
Lizzo looked stunning on the VMAs red carpet donning Jean Paul Gaultier couture.
Drew Barrymore Cried During a Reunion With Her Ex Justin Long
The best show on television is back, and tears were shed before it even premiered. The Drew Barrymore Show returned for its third season on Monday, September 12, but before the episode aired, footage of a long-awaited reunion between exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long took over the internet. During...
Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
Angela Bassett Stuns In Yellow Sequin & Satin Gown At The Emmy Awards
Angela Bassett always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 64-year-old slayed the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown with a sequin bodice and satin skirt.
Harper's Bazaar
Gigi Hadid Really Likes Having an Office Job
At Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence pop-up, a fan is crying. And not the kind of tears that can be wiped away with a flick of the wrist, but the sort of heavy sob that leaves you short of breath, with your head between your knees. Hadid’s cashmere line...
Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show
Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDSergio Hudson RTW Fall 2022No Sesso RTW Spring 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
Glamour
