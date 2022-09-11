Phoenix officers fatally shoot man who they say was moving toward them with sword

Officers shot and killed a man who Phoenix police say was moving toward them while raising a sword on Saturday near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police responded to the area after a caller said a man armed with a sword was striking the fence at the Cactus Park Precinct around 5 p.m., according to Phoenix police. Officers found the man — later identified as Aaron Baughman, 40 — armed with a "samurai sword" and standing in the employee gate of the precinct.

Officers told Baughman to drop the sword, but he began to move toward them while raising the sword, and they shot him, police said in a statement. It is unclear how many times he was shot and how many officers were involved.

After the shooting, a man pulled up in a vehicle and got out toward Baughman and was asked to stop. Police detained him, and he said he was Baughman's father.

Baughman was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives were on scene investigating the shooting.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.