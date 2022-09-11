ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
HARRISBURG, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Rowan County to host special recycling event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
WRAL

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

One-on-one: Charlotte mayor speaks on efforts to end violent crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton to discuss violent crime and homicides, and affordable housing. “This one of the most difficult issues that we’re experiencing now, this idea around violence,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says. According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill

Combining art and technology: A look at the new Creatif Art Studio. Cheryl Brayboy channels her inner child to paint using a different technique at Creatif. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 18 hours ago. A mother calling for change after an...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Lobster Dogs Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Today, Lobster Dogs Food truck is here showing off the classic lobster roll – which they say is the easiest and quickest thing to make on the menu. Get more info and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

