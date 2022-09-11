Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
WBTV
Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
WBTV
Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
WBTV
Rowan County to host special recycling event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
WRAL
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
WBTV
Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 17 hours ago. A mother calling for...
Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Nearly 3,000 Flags Placed In Romare Bearden Park In Remembrance Of 9/11
CHARLOTTE, NC – Today Marks to 21st anniversary of 9/11. The nation is filled with memorial events to honor those that lost their lives. Charlotte’s very own Romare Bearden Park has joined in the memorial services with a display of flags across the park. Nearly 3,000 flags have...
WBTV
One-on-one: Charlotte mayor speaks on efforts to end violent crime
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton to discuss violent crime and homicides, and affordable housing. “This one of the most difficult issues that we’re experiencing now, this idea around violence,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says. According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police,...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Customers frustrated with Charlotte’s AvidXChange Music Factory parking
A few months ago, the Music Factory partnered with private, New York-based parking enforcement company RiseTek Global.
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
WBTV
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill
Combining art and technology: A look at the new Creatif Art Studio. Cheryl Brayboy channels her inner child to paint using a different technique at Creatif. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 18 hours ago. A mother calling for change after an...
Festival in the Park returns this weekend, will include alcohol sales for first time
CHARLOTTE — A longtime Charlotte tradition is back, and after 58 years attendees will see some changes at this year’s Festival in the Park. The 58th annual event is set to bring three days of music, art and entertainment to Freedom Park beginning Friday. For the first time...
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Lobster Dogs Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Today, Lobster Dogs Food truck is here showing off the classic lobster roll – which they say is the easiest and quickest thing to make on the menu. Get more info and...
