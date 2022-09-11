There are some things you may be able to joke about after a few years have passed, but the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedies are likely never going to be one of them. It's the day that took nearly 3,000 lives as planes hijacked by the terrorist group al Qaeda crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington D.C. (per History). A final plane was taken back over by passengers and dove into a nearby field in Philadelphia, as people aboard the aircraft had the chance to see the news before takeoff and wanted to prevent further heartbreak. Unfortunately, none of the good Samaritans survived.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO