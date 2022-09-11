ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Comments / 50

Gail Rice
2d ago

Tacky at best. A brief mention would have covered it or discounts for first responders on 9/11 anniversary.

Reply
8
Liberalism Kills
2d ago

I honestly don't think he meant any harm... if he's guilty of anything, it's being tone deaf.

Reply(1)
10
Blaze Woods
2d ago

Probably meant no harm but it’s a sober remembrance not a funny food adjective.

Reply(3)
10
Related
Mashed

Twitter Is Outraged Over A 9/11-Themed Restaurant Menu

There are some things you may be able to joke about after a few years have passed, but the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedies are likely never going to be one of them. It's the day that took nearly 3,000 lives as planes hijacked by the terrorist group al Qaeda crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington D.C. (per History). A final plane was taken back over by passengers and dove into a nearby field in Philadelphia, as people aboard the aircraft had the chance to see the news before takeoff and wanted to prevent further heartbreak. Unfortunately, none of the good Samaritans survived.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aquia Harbour, VA
City
Washington, VA
Stafford County, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
County
Stafford County, VA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Stafford County, VA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
Stafford County, VA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor 9#9 11#Angers#Food Drink#Abc 7#Wtop
Distractify

TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Briana B.

Restaurant Server Applauded for Lying to Customers

"I love lying to my tables. It makes the job way more fun!" Waiting tables is not for the faint of heart. You're on your feet for hours at a time, have no control over what's going on in the kitchen, and oftentimes, have to deal with angry customers.
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy