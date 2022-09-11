ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor

BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easthampton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Acton, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor

Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car

The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School. Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School. Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth
MassLive.com

Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say

A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamc.org

Springfield will switch to LED street lights

Plans have been announced to upgrade all street lights in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts to LED technology. Beginning in January 2023, the utility company Eversource will do the retrofit at no cost to the city. It is expected to take 3-5 years to modernize all of the more than...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy