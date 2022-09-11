The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.

HADLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO