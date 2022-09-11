Read full article on original website
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
westernmassnews.com
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor
BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
Deadly fire in Springfield prompts smoke alarm reminder
A deadly fire at a Springfield home last week without working smoke alarms is prompting questions.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor
Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor
Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car
The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
westernmassnews.com
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Police investigate bomb threat at Northampton High School
Students were delayed from being dismissed after a bomb threat at the Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon.
Holyoke homeowner finds bullet after cleaning broken window
Holyoke police are investigating after a window was shot early Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot
Rebecca Whitehead identified as woman killed in Ashfield crash Saturday
The Northwestern District Attorney’s office identified Rebecca A. Whitehead, 53, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as the victim in a fatal two-car collision on Route 116 in Ashfield on Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said the crash occurred on Route 116 at the intersection with Pleasant Street...
Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say
A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
Foam roofing insulation fueled fire at new Doherty Memorial High School construction site in Worcester
Fire officials are investigating a fire that erupted on the roof of the new Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, causing flames and billowing smoke into the air just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. that could be...
westernmassnews.com
Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Five people without home after Springfield apartment fire
On Monday morning, Springfield Fire Crew were called to 10 Leland drive for reports of a fire.
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
WORCESTER — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The school, on Highland Street next to the current, 56-year-old Doherty High, is about two years away from completion. ...
Westfield Conservation Commission approves upgrade to E. Main St. car wash
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission issued several permits in rapid fashion, including an upgrade to an East Main Street car wash, before spending more time after months of deliberation voting to allow a homeowner on Granville Road to dredge a stream in his backyard that has been flooding his driveway.
wamc.org
Springfield will switch to LED street lights
Plans have been announced to upgrade all street lights in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts to LED technology. Beginning in January 2023, the utility company Eversource will do the retrofit at no cost to the city. It is expected to take 3-5 years to modernize all of the more than...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
