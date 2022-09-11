ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashfield, MA

MassLive.com

Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say

A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Man arrested after punching driver through open window, Ludlow police say

A Westfield man allegedly punched a man driving with his window open near Putt Bridge in Ludlow on Saturday and attempted to flee from authorities, police said. David Carter, 33, is facing five charges related to the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m. in the East Street area by Putts Bridge, a Ludlow Police Department statement said. Carter is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been seriously injured in an afternoon crash in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Main Road in Montgomery around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with...
MONTGOMERY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole

A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car

The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School. Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School. Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago.
GREENFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On 202 In New Salem

(New Salem, MA) A section of Route 202, Daniel Shays Highway, in New Salem was closed Monday evening after a two vehicle accident. The Massachusetts State Police have said the accident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads. According...
NEW SALEM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 closed in New Salem following sedan collision

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Athol were called to Daniel Shays Highway, or Route 202, in New Salem for reports of a motor vehicle accident Monday night. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in to the Athol Barracks shortly before 10 p.m. State Police...
NEW SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police officer allegedly bitten, repeatedly punched in the face after walking in on altercation at Pride station

A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Rider hurt in Plainfield motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Prospect Street Sunday afternoon sent a rider to the hospital. First responders were called to the 300 block of the road after the crash was reported around 5 p.m., Plainfield police said in a statement Monday. Police said the...
PLAINFIELD, CT
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

