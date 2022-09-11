Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in flat-tire highway chase that ended in crash as Tristan Breton
State police identified the 26-year-old suspect of a reportedly stolen vehicle who led police on a 21-mile chase — in a car with flat tires — that lead to a crash involving three police cruisers early Wednesday morning. Tristan Breton of Mainville, Rhode Island, was arrested following the...
Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say
A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
Suspect in car theft drove 21 miles on rims before striking police cars, police say
A suspect in a car theft out of Rhode Island allegedly drove 21 miles on flat tires and then slammed into three police cruisers in an attempt to flee arrest on Wednesday morning, a report said. The incident began around 3 a.m. when a state trooper on Route 190 in...
Man arrested after punching driver through open window, Ludlow police say
A Westfield man allegedly punched a man driving with his window open near Putt Bridge in Ludlow on Saturday and attempted to flee from authorities, police said. David Carter, 33, is facing five charges related to the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m. in the East Street area by Putts Bridge, a Ludlow Police Department statement said. Carter is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been seriously injured in an afternoon crash in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Main Road in Montgomery around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with...
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole
A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car
The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot
The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award recipient Tuesday evening. Police investigating bomb threat at Northampton High School. Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Northampton High School. Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago.
PD: Suspect bites officer during armed robbery at Pride in Springfield
On Saturday, September 10, a Springfield Police Officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station.
Accident On 202 In New Salem
(New Salem, MA) A section of Route 202, Daniel Shays Highway, in New Salem was closed Monday evening after a two vehicle accident. The Massachusetts State Police have said the accident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads. According...
Portion of Route 202 closed in New Salem following sedan collision
NEW SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Athol were called to Daniel Shays Highway, or Route 202, in New Salem for reports of a motor vehicle accident Monday night. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in to the Athol Barracks shortly before 10 p.m. State Police...
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
Springfield police officer allegedly bitten, repeatedly punched in the face after walking in on altercation at Pride station
A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Holyoke man arrested in stabbing that left victim seriously injured
HOLYOKE – A 65-year-old city resident was arrested Sunday afternoon, charged with stabbing and seriously injuring a second person during an argument. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was admitted to an area hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
Police: Rider hurt in Plainfield motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Prospect Street Sunday afternoon sent a rider to the hospital. First responders were called to the 300 block of the road after the crash was reported around 5 p.m., Plainfield police said in a statement Monday. Police said the...
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Police investigate bomb threat at Northampton High School
Students were delayed from being dismissed after a bomb threat at the Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon.
