Merced, CA

KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release.  Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family reacts to arrest in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several months after the body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found at a Merced home, officials said the main suspect in her death has now been arrested. On Saturday, the Merced Police Department announced that 34-year-old Dhante Jackson had been arrested in Newark, California after spending six months on the […]
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials

A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Mountain lion spotted near downtown San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department. “Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post […]
SAN MATEO, CA

