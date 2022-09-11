Read full article on original website
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release. Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
Family reacts to arrest in Sophia Mason’s death
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several months after the body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found at a Merced home, officials said the main suspect in her death has now been arrested. On Saturday, the Merced Police Department announced that 34-year-old Dhante Jackson had been arrested in Newark, California after spending six months on the […]
Vigil held for murdered San Carlos mother; legal analyst breaks down potential arguments in case
The man behind bars in connection to the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time on Monday at 1:30 PM in San Mateo County.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
KCRA.com
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck by SUV on I-80, 1 airlifted to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when they were struck by a reported DUI driver in Northern California early Sunday morning, authorities said. The two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo during...
Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Pleasanton (Pleasanton, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Pleasanton on Saturday. The officials stated the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. on northbound Interstate [..]
Video: Mountain lion spotted near downtown San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department. “Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post […]
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
