MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several months after the body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found at a Merced home, officials said the main suspect in her death has now been arrested. On Saturday, the Merced Police Department announced that 34-year-old Dhante Jackson had been arrested in Newark, California after spending six months on the […]

MERCED, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO