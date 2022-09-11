ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Sunday that the deaths of a husband and wife in a home in the 500 block of Southwind Road in Springfield was "a double homicide."

Both were in their 60s, Campbell said. Their identities were not released and no cause of death was given.

The couple's bodies were discovered by a family member who called 911 at 8:01 a.m., Campbell said. He did not disclose where they were found inside the home.

Sheriff's investigators were searching for a black 2008 Dodge Charger in connection with the case.

More: Judge: Woman's effort to help inmates escape 'one of the most elaborate' she has seen

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the deaths were "suspicious in nature." An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, he said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the residence and nearby property, which is just southeast of Southwind Park on Springfield's south side. Sheriff's deputies were inside the residence into the early evening hours Sunday.

Campbell said he shared vehicle identification information with the Illinois Department of Transportation. Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840 or 217-753-6666.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County Sheriff investigating deaths of couple on Southwind Road as homicides

capitolwolf.com

Suspect IDd in double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is in custody in connection with the murders of a Springfield couple, but he is facing an unrelated charge. A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning. The coroner said John Norgaard, 67, of Springfield and his wife...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested

Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Homicide Victims Identified; Man In Custody In Connection With Deaths

The victims of Sunday's double homicide in Springfield have been identified... and police have located a vehicle that may be connected to the incident, and have taken a man into custody. Coroner Jim Allmon says 67-year-old John Norgaard died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his 69-year-old... Posted in:. Places:. 01:53.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Young man died after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
