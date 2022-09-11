Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Sunday that the deaths of a husband and wife in a home in the 500 block of Southwind Road in Springfield was "a double homicide."

Both were in their 60s, Campbell said. Their identities were not released and no cause of death was given.

The couple's bodies were discovered by a family member who called 911 at 8:01 a.m., Campbell said. He did not disclose where they were found inside the home.

Sheriff's investigators were searching for a black 2008 Dodge Charger in connection with the case.

More: Judge: Woman's effort to help inmates escape 'one of the most elaborate' she has seen

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the deaths were "suspicious in nature." An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, he said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the residence and nearby property, which is just southeast of Southwind Park on Springfield's south side. Sheriff's deputies were inside the residence into the early evening hours Sunday.

Campbell said he shared vehicle identification information with the Illinois Department of Transportation. Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840 or 217-753-6666.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County Sheriff investigating deaths of couple on Southwind Road as homicides