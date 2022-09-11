ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

news9.com

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash

A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire

An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"

A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'

Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

New Body Cameras Prove Useful For Osage County Deputies

Osage County deputies now have body cameras for the first time and deputies say they caught something so unbelievable, that they needed video proof. Deputies recently stopped a man suspected of stealing copper and upon investigation, they found a woman in the trunk of his car. Deputies say the woman was unconscious when they found, but still alive.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fox4kc.com

Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
LINN COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate stabbing in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the chest in north Tulsa early Monday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. a domestic dispute led to the stabbing outside of a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Police...

