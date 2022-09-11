Read full article on original website
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
Final Report Released For Plane Crash That Killed Tulsa Orthodontist, His Family
Icing and excessive weight is being cited as the main reason for a fatal plane crash in April of 2021. Tulsa Orthodontist Dr. Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, and their son Nathan were killed when their single-engine plane went down in rural Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board says the...
Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
Sand Springs Community Comes Together To Support Families Of Students Killed In Crash
People in Sand Springs are supporting the families of three Charles Page High School juniors who were killed in a wreck Thursday. Police say, Sirrah Matthews, Logan Childers, Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver were in the car on their lunch break when the driver lost control of the car.
Local Church Network Offers Prayer, Support After Crash Kills Teens In Sand Springs
Pastors in Sand Springs showed up at Friday’s football game in Sand Springs to support the students who are grieving the loss of their friends. They said the community has risen above tragedy before and they are here to help them through it now. Michael Wilson and Jordan Stowe...
Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire
An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
Sand Springs Has Moment Of Silence During Game In Honor Of Teens Killed In Crash
The Sand Springs community is mourning the loss of three students who were killed in a crash near Charles Page High School. The crash killed Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver. Two more students, Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers, are still in the hospital. Despite the bright lights and...
Tulsa Police Asking Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Tulsa Police said a man who was arrested for exposing himself to at least five women, confessed to doing the same thing to several more people over the last year. Detectives are asking other victims to come forward. Rolando Segovia was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with five counts...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"
A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
Tulsa Police investigating after a person was stabbed at a north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at the Seminole Hills Apartments on N Utica Ave. Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins told FOX23 the victim is still alive at this time, but the injuries are serious enough that homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.
New Body Cameras Prove Useful For Osage County Deputies
Osage County deputies now have body cameras for the first time and deputies say they caught something so unbelievable, that they needed video proof. Deputies recently stopped a man suspected of stealing copper and upon investigation, they found a woman in the trunk of his car. Deputies say the woman was unconscious when they found, but still alive.
fox4kc.com
Two vehicle crash leaves Tulsa man dead, 3 injured
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri Highway Patrol, a Tulsa man is dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Linn County Saturday night. The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36. The investigators said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading northbound attempting to...
TPD: Woman arrested after threatening a shooting at Saint Francis’ Laureate Psychiatric Clinic
Tulsa Police arrested a woman Monday after she made several calls into the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital on Saint Francis Health Systems’ campus near E 71st Street and S. Yale Avenue. During the calls, she said she was in pain and threatened to “shoot up” the hospital, according to police.
Police investigate stabbing in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the chest in north Tulsa early Monday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. a domestic dispute led to the stabbing outside of a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Police...
