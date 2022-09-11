ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Shelby County fair canceled for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham ships 115 pallets of water to Jackson, Mississippi

The City of Birmingham partnered with the Christian Service Mission last week to gather donated water and supplies to help Jackson, Mississippi, during its water crisis. Jackson remains under a notice to boil tap water before drinking. In three days last week, the city collected 115 pallets of bottled water...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham to hold “National Night Out”

PELHAM – The Pelham Police and Fire Departments will be holding “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Pelham City Park. “National Night Out” is an evening to recognize officers and first responders. “’National Night Out’ is one of our favorite nights...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now delivering groceries through a new Birmingham distribution center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America

The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City

A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
