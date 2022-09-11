Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
You can spend a charming Alabama getaway in this AirBnB grain silo
You may have heard of working in a silo, but living in one?. A unique AirBnB in St. Clair County offers visitors just that - a stay inside a converted 24-foot former grain silo. The Silo House at South of Sanity Farms in Pell City is open for $115 a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
Birmingham ships 115 pallets of water to Jackson, Mississippi
The City of Birmingham partnered with the Christian Service Mission last week to gather donated water and supplies to help Jackson, Mississippi, during its water crisis. Jackson remains under a notice to boil tap water before drinking. In three days last week, the city collected 115 pallets of bottled water...
Happy National Arts in Education Week, Alabama! Here are some resources for young artists.
Many Alabama children are artists, but not every school has a teacher available to work with those interests. This week, to celebrate the National Arts in Education Week, Alabama’s Artistic Literary Consortium is visiting three elementary schools to introduce the arts in educational and exciting ways. The ALC aims...
wbrc.com
Sloss Fright Furnace producer explains closure after 22 years in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are upset after finding out a Birmingham Halloween staple will not return this fall. After 22 years in the Magic City, the producer of Sloss Fright Furnace says he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision after given new terms. The annual haunted house gained...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham to hold “National Night Out”
PELHAM – The Pelham Police and Fire Departments will be holding “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Pelham City Park. “National Night Out” is an evening to recognize officers and first responders. “’National Night Out’ is one of our favorite nights...
wbrc.com
North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
wbrc.com
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center
Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Work begins on new 135,000-square-foot Pell City shopping center
Work has begun on a new 135,000-square-foot shopping center off Interstate 20 on Dr. John Haynes Drive in Pell City. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said the project, located on the former site of the St. Clair County Hospital, has been four years in the making. It is a project...
Bham Now
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
Bham Now
Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America
The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
Bham Now
NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City
A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
thecutoffnews.com
Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
