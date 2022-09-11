ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 high school football schedule for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of high school football kicks off Thursday as some teams are reaching the halfway-point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Auburn (4-0) travels to face Lee-Montgomery (0-3). In the 5A region, Fairfield (0-4) will look for its first win […]
5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU

Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
Positive sign in Dariq Whitehead injury timeline

According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9. The "featured instructor" tag implies ...
