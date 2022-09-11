Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO