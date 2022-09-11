ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Tee Higgins ruled out with concussion after hit by Steelers' Terrell Edmunds

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVgTc_0hr8dpwA00

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins got up very slowly after a second-quarter reception from quarterback Joe Burrow that resulted in a shot to the head from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds as he was being tackled by linebacker Devin Bush.

The catch was Higgins' second of the game. He went to the blue medical tent after the hit to be evaluated for a concussion and missed the rest of the first half. The team ruled out his return a short time later, and declared that Higgins has a concussion.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week on his podcast that he feared injury when playing the Bengals because he expected "something dirty, something cheap."

Social media reactions to the shot Higgins took from Edmunds:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' Tee Higgins ruled out with concussion after hit by Steelers' Terrell Edmunds

Comments / 0

 

