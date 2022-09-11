Padres pregame: Musgrove on mound for finale vs. Dodgers

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. ( (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

While there have certainly been bright spots, Joe Musgrove’s second half has not matched his first.

He has a 4.71 ERA since the All-Star break, nearly double his effort before it (2.42), has completed just seven innings once in his last 10 starts and has just five quality starts over that stretch.

More than that, he’s coming off a poor start against Arizona (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER) as he looks to pitch the Padres to their first series win against the Dodgers since June 2021 .

Sunday’s first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Musgrove (9-6, 3.16 ERA) lost his only meeting this year with LA, although he struck out 10 while allowing three runs in seven innings in his June 30 start at Dodger Stadium.

Here is how Musgrove has fared in his career against current Dodgers:

The lineup behind Musgrove features all the usual suspects, including Austin Nola behind the plate after catching Blake Snell on Saturday night.

Musgrove has a 2.90 ERA in 23 pairings with Nola. Jorge Alfaro caught Musgrove’s previous start (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 3 Ks) and rookie Luis Campusano caught the one before that (6 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 11 Ks).

Nola will bat eighth in what’s become a common configuration against lefties: Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in the leadoff spot, Jose Azocar starting in center over Trent Grisham and Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth serving as the lone lefties facing the Dodgers’ Andrew Heaney.

Heaney (2-2, 2.94 ERA) allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings on Monday against the Giants and has a 3.93 ERA in eight starts since coming off the injured list in late July, although he’s struck out 55 against nine walks in that stretch (36 2/3 IP). That includes allowing three unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Padres in August at Dodger Stadium.

Here is how Heaney has fared in his career against current Padres:

Here's how the Dodgers will line up behind Heaney:

