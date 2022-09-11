Browns defense all over Panthers QB Baker Mayfield in first half

The Browns defense came out of the gates hot Sunday as they opened their season against the Carolina Panthers and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield—all over their former teammate in the first quarter of the game.

Mayfield and the Panthers opened the game with the ball, and on Mayfield's first pass as a Panther, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney batted down his pass. On the very next play, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. blew up a play with Panthers running back Christian McCaffery.

The defense continued the dominance in the quarter, forcing the Panthers to punt each possession. Led by Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods, the Browns looked poised and controlled.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who Woods lined up in different spots on the line, got in on Mayfield after he dropped a snap. With Garrett lined up next to Clowney on one play, safety John Johnson III was able to rush around the edge quickly with Mayfield's attention turned and sack the quarterback with help from safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The defense continued to the dominance, batting down more passes from Mayfield. Clowney had a second batted ball, and rookies Alex Wright and Perrion Winfrey also deflected passes from the Panther's new quarterback.

Then came safety Grant Delpit, who took full advantage of a poor pass from Mayfield, snagging it out of the air.

The defense has so far held the Panthers off the board and will look to continue that through the next two quarters as well.

UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 to start the season for the first time since 2004, breaking an 18-year season opener win drought with a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers inside Bank of America Stadium—thanks to a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Cade York, who shined in his regular-season debut.

Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18-years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

