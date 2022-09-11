ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns defense all over Panthers QB Baker Mayfield in first half

By Camryn Justice
 3 days ago
The Browns defense came out of the gates hot Sunday as they opened their season against the Carolina Panthers and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield—all over their former teammate in the first quarter of the game.

Mayfield and the Panthers opened the game with the ball, and on Mayfield's first pass as a Panther, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney batted down his pass. On the very next play, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. blew up a play with Panthers running back Christian McCaffery.

The defense continued the dominance in the quarter, forcing the Panthers to punt each possession. Led by Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods, the Browns looked poised and controlled.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who Woods lined up in different spots on the line, got in on Mayfield after he dropped a snap. With Garrett lined up next to Clowney on one play, safety John Johnson III was able to rush around the edge quickly with Mayfield's attention turned and sack the quarterback with help from safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The defense continued to the dominance, batting down more passes from Mayfield. Clowney had a second batted ball, and rookies Alex Wright and Perrion Winfrey also deflected passes from the Panther's new quarterback.

Then came safety Grant Delpit, who took full advantage of a poor pass from Mayfield, snagging it out of the air.

The defense has so far held the Panthers off the board and will look to continue that through the next two quarters as well.

UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 to start the season for the first time since 2004, breaking an 18-year season opener win drought with a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers inside Bank of America Stadium—thanks to a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Cade York, who shined in his regular-season debut.

Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18-years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)

It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team's big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU

Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren't many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson's college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
BlueDevilCountry

Positive sign in Dariq Whitehead injury timeline

According to a Facebook post from Next Gen Camps on Wednesday morning, Duke basketball freshman and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will be the featured instructor for their youth basketball camp at Southern High School in Durham on Oct. 9. The "featured instructor" tag implies ...
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we've entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don't care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They're entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
