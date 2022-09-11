ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Browns RB Kareem Hunt scores first (and second) touchdown of season

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBPbp_0hr8ddag00

The first touchdown of the Browns season comes courtesy of running back Kareem Hunt after quarterback Jacoby Brissett found him in the end zone for a short pass.

Watch the play below:

The Browns worked their way down the field thanks to a big run from running back Nick Chubb, and after the Panthers were called for pass interference in the end zone, Cleveland found themselves on the goal line.

With Hunt lined up at fullback, the Browns ran their play and Hunt was open on the edge. Brissett's quick pass to Hunt was good for six and Cade York's extra point attempt gave the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.

Not long after, Hunt found the end zone on a 24-yard run, breaking through the line and taking it to the house.

Watch the play below:

The Browns had utilized Hunt well in the first half of the game, not only lining him up at fullback for the touchdown but having him on the field at the same time as Chubb, giving a real one-two punch for the offense.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU

Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji reacts to trade from Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji has bot yet logged an official minute in the NBA, but the 14th pick has already gained a taste of the business side of the league ahead of his rookie campaign. Agbaji was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was finalized by the Jazz on Sept. 8 after all of the players completed physicals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#American Football#Chubb
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Share A Heartwarming Reunion

Everything is coming together for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team was obviously just part of a mammoth trade when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Even before they got Mitchell, there was a lot going right for the Cavs. That included the addition of Ricky Rubio, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy