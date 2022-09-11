Read full article on original website
Ryan Day holding Ohio State football back in one key area
The Ohio State football team is 2-0 to start the season, as everyone expected them to be. They were heavily favored in both the games they’ve played so far and likely will be the rest of the season as well. Yet, there are still things they can improve on.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Talented Former NBA Star Signs With A New Team
Jordan Crawford has signed with Manama Club, a team in Bahrain. The former NBA star has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
Massive Injury Update Reported About Brooklyn Nets Star
Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported an injury update on Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris.
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU
Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed Montrezl Harrell, who has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Luke Kuechly, Other Athletes Join $6.5M Series A Round for Momentous
Backed by a roster of athlete-investors, performance supplement company Momentous recently raised $6.5 million in Series A funding as it looks to expand its customer base to mainstream consumers. DSM Venturing led the round, which followed Momentous’ 2021 merger with Amp Human. Co-founded by former USC and NFL center Jeff Byers, Amp Human’s main offering was a lotion, built around sodium bicarbonate, aimed at boosting elite athletes’ performance and recovery. Momentous, meanwhile, had a fuller product array including whey protein and Omega-3. The combined company, which Byers runs as CEO, boasts 150 team clients across college and pro sports. The company’s investors...
Matt Rhule: Browns should have been penalized on spike before winning field goal
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up to see if he had a receiver open before stepping back and spiking the ball. By rule, spikes to stop the clock have to be immediate, or else they’re intentional grounding, and an official threw a flag for that. But the official who threw the flag was overruled for reasons Rhule said after the game that he didn’t understand.
College football rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 spot from Alabama, Notre Dame plummets in CBS Sports 131
The schedule in Week 2 almost always looks less exciting going in than the results we see on the field, and this year was no different as three top-10 teams all lost on the same day and the presumed best team in the country was taken to the wire on the road as a 20-point favorite. But now that all the dust has settled, the picture at the top looks clearer than ever -- and that picture paints the Georgia Bulldogs as the best team in the country.
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him
The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
