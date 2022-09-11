ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartly, DE

Hummer driver killed in Sunday morning crash near Hartly

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A driver was killed early Sunday after their Hummer left the road in a curve on Westville Road near Hartly and struck a tree, according to police.

Delaware State Police said that around 1:06 a.m. Sunday, a Hummer H2 was traveling west on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver of the Hummer did not adjust for the bend in the road and drove the vehicle off the north edge of Westville Road. After the left front corner of the Hummer hit a large tree, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees and came to stop off the roadway where it caught fire.

MORE: Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash

The driver of the Hummer, whose identity is not known at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westville Road was closed for almost four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared. Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this deadly crash and is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to call Master Cpl. Booth at 302-698-8451.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hummer driver killed in Sunday morning crash near Hartly

