ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football rankings: AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 announced

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X77I_0hr8dVTk00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books, and now it's time to get up to date on the latest AP top rankings for next weekend.

Upsets were the name of the game on Saturday. A pair of top 10 ranked teams took the L at home, both against visitors from the Sun Belt, as Notre Dame and Texas A&M suffered bad losses on their home turf.

Kentucky made a statement over Florida in a battle of ranked SEC rivals and Baylor went down in 2 overtimes on the road to an inspired BYU.

Let's get up to date on the latest AP top 25 college football rankings.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 3 announced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4WNq_0hr8dVTk00
A look at the latest AP top 25 college football rankings

Entering the Week 3 schedule of games

  1. Georgia (53 1st-place votes)
  2. Alabama (9)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Others receiving votes

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

AP top 25 biggest movers

Kentucky +11. A statement for the Wildcats, who improve to 2-0 with a 10-point win on the road to rival Florida.

BYU +9. The independent Cougars knocked off formerly 9th ranked Baylor in a key victory looking ahead to another tough schedule.

Baylor -6. A bump in the road for the defending Big 12 champs on the road in a non-conference tilt, unable to convert near the goal line in 2 OTs.

Tennessee +9. The Vols' superb offense may have cooled off in the second half at Pitt, but Hendon Hooker turned it on with the winner in OT.

Florida -6. Push the brakes on the Gators, who started off well enough against UK, but Anthony Richardson couldn't repeat his Week 1 exploits.

Texas A&M -18. App State knocked off the Aggies at Kyle Field in another major highlight for the Sun Belt, which gave the SEC West hopefuls a black eye.

College football top 25 losers

Rankings reflect Week 2 top 25 poll

No. 6 Texas A&M. App State did it again, going into a Power 5 stadium and upsetting its occupants, this time the Aggies, who came into the season with designs on making a run at the SEC title. It's still possible, but not before somebody jolts some life into this offense.

No. 8 Notre Dame. An ugly home loss in Marcus Freeman's home opener against unranked Marshall, which had the better offense and clinched the matter on a dramatic pick-6. So long, College Football Playoff.

No. 9 Baylor. A tough loss on the last play of the second overtime on the road and the Bears' conference title defense takes a minor hit. Dave Aranda needs to fine-tune a passing attack that averaged under 5 yards per play.

No. 12 Florida. Back to the drawing board for the Gators offense, which ground to a halt against Kentucky as Anthony Richardson didn't throw or run for a TD and no Florida receiver went over 40 yards. This unit lacks seriously for a legitimate deep threat on the perimeter.

No. 17 Pittsburgh. Holding the Tennessee offense to 3 second-half points was eye-catching, but the Vols came back in the overtime period to knock off the defending ACC champs, now 1-1, and with questions at QB after Kedon Slovis left the game at halftime after a hard hit.

No. 19 Wisconsin. Graham Mertz looked better, passing for 227 yards and 2 scores, but the Badgers didn't rush for a score, had one of the worst field goal attempts ever, and lost two fumbles, while Washington State rumbled for 200 yards on the ground against a good Wisconsin front.

No. 25 Houston. Another overtime game against a Texas team, but this time the Cougars take the L on the road to Texas Tech. And with it goes any fleeting chance the Group of 5 had on making the College Football Playoff again.

Week 2 Top 25 college football rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 45

Non-Affiliated
2d ago

What a Bidis BS Poll, so Alabama barely beat Texas a non-ranked team and Texas is not even rank at all and Alabama is at number two, Wow really…..

Reply(24)
6
Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday

Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Ap Top 25#American Football#Texas A M#Sec#Baylor#Clemson#Usc#Appalachian State 80#Kansas State 77#Washington State 30#Notre Dame 23#Air Force 19#Texas Tech 17#Auburn 4#Wildcats#Byu
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star PG discusses recruitment and visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in hot pursuit of a top 10 player in the 2024 recruiting class and are hoping to eventually secure a commitment. Four-star point guard Elliott Cadeau is a priority target for Davis and his staff as they’ve made that clear with visits and interest. The Missouri native has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment so far and is seeing his recruitment pick up. He has two visits set, one to Texas Tech on September 24th and one to UNC on October 4th, as well as planning more for the Fall. But where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
College Football
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
813
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy