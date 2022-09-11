College football rankings: AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 announced

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books, and now it's time to get up to date on the latest AP top rankings for next weekend.

Upsets were the name of the game on Saturday. A pair of top 10 ranked teams took the L at home, both against visitors from the Sun Belt, as Notre Dame and Texas A&M suffered bad losses on their home turf.

Kentucky made a statement over Florida in a battle of ranked SEC rivals and Baylor went down in 2 overtimes on the road to an inspired BYU.

Georgia (53 1st-place votes) Alabama (9) Ohio State (1) Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Others receiving votes

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

AP top 25 biggest movers

Kentucky +11. A statement for the Wildcats, who improve to 2-0 with a 10-point win on the road to rival Florida.

BYU +9. The independent Cougars knocked off formerly 9th ranked Baylor in a key victory looking ahead to another tough schedule.

Baylor -6. A bump in the road for the defending Big 12 champs on the road in a non-conference tilt, unable to convert near the goal line in 2 OTs.

Tennessee +9. The Vols' superb offense may have cooled off in the second half at Pitt, but Hendon Hooker turned it on with the winner in OT.

Florida -6. Push the brakes on the Gators, who started off well enough against UK, but Anthony Richardson couldn't repeat his Week 1 exploits.

Texas A&M -18. App State knocked off the Aggies at Kyle Field in another major highlight for the Sun Belt, which gave the SEC West hopefuls a black eye.

College football top 25 losers

Rankings reflect Week 2 top 25 poll

No. 6 Texas A&M. App State did it again, going into a Power 5 stadium and upsetting its occupants, this time the Aggies, who came into the season with designs on making a run at the SEC title. It's still possible, but not before somebody jolts some life into this offense.

No. 8 Notre Dame. An ugly home loss in Marcus Freeman's home opener against unranked Marshall, which had the better offense and clinched the matter on a dramatic pick-6. So long, College Football Playoff.

No. 9 Baylor. A tough loss on the last play of the second overtime on the road and the Bears' conference title defense takes a minor hit. Dave Aranda needs to fine-tune a passing attack that averaged under 5 yards per play.

No. 12 Florida. Back to the drawing board for the Gators offense, which ground to a halt against Kentucky as Anthony Richardson didn't throw or run for a TD and no Florida receiver went over 40 yards. This unit lacks seriously for a legitimate deep threat on the perimeter.

No. 17 Pittsburgh. Holding the Tennessee offense to 3 second-half points was eye-catching, but the Vols came back in the overtime period to knock off the defending ACC champs, now 1-1, and with questions at QB after Kedon Slovis left the game at halftime after a hard hit.

No. 19 Wisconsin. Graham Mertz looked better, passing for 227 yards and 2 scores, but the Badgers didn't rush for a score, had one of the worst field goal attempts ever, and lost two fumbles, while Washington State rumbled for 200 yards on the ground against a good Wisconsin front.

No. 25 Houston. Another overtime game against a Texas team, but this time the Cougars take the L on the road to Texas Tech. And with it goes any fleeting chance the Group of 5 had on making the College Football Playoff again.

Week 2 Top 25 college football rankings

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

