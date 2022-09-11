ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three Takeaways from Pitt's OT Loss to Tennessee

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4Npb_0hr8dQ4700

The Pitt Panthers showed guts, but not enough offense in their first loss of the season.

PITTSBURGH -- If not for the litany of chaos that occurred in South Bend, College Station, Bowling Green and elsewhere in the vast reaches of the college football universe, a see-sawing affair between the Pitt Panthers and Tennessee Volunteers that took four hours, overtime and 61 points to decide, would have been the game of the day.

The No. 17 Panthers came out on the wrong side of a compelling game banged up and a little deflated. Here are three takeaways from a bitter loss.

Guts Don't Always Bring Glory

The game was played against an athletic, fast, physical opponent. Three starters were sidelined with injuries before kickoff and four more went down over the course of the marathon contest. After getting shredded in the first half, Pitt's vaunted defensive line came alive for the first time this season and held one of the nation's best offenses in check. Nick Patti, unable to even put weight on his right ankle at certain points, played one of the grittiest halves of football you'll ever see and, thanks to some help from Israel Abanikanda, the offensive line and Jared Wayne's reliable hands, tied a game they really had no business of even being in.

Against Tennessee, the Panthers were tough and gutsy. At multiple junctures I found myself burying them before they were dead and each time, they made a play just good enough to keep them breathing. They left every bit of themselves on that field and still lost. That's football. That's sports. That's life sometimes.

Pitt has taken it's fair share of gut punches over the years and they can add another chapter to that long story. There's no "but," or "although," to that statement. Because while Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is right - there is still so much in front of the Panthers the rest of this season - this loss stings and has a tangible effect on their ability to reach that next, higher summit. The College Football Playoff selection committee doesn't factor in heart.

Pitt's Corners Becoming Battle-Hardened

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker lived up to the hype, throwing for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes. He was able to hit on some big plays early - the Volunteers connected on four passes of 20 yards or more in the first half.

But the Panthers held him in check during the second and third quarters. The Volunteers didn't connect on another explosive pass until their final snap of the game when Cedric Tillman beat M.J. Devonshire for the game-winning touchdown.

They got burned for some big plays, but that's the nature of playing corner in a Narduzzi and Bates coordinated defense. The highlights make it seem like Pitt's defensive backs played much worse than they did. Marquis Williams, A.J. Woods and M.J. Devonshire battled with Tennessee's big, physical receivers and held their own. One of the country's best offenses was limited to just 27 points in regulation and their performance after halftime was particularly strong.

Offense Needs More from Receivers

Two key drops proved to be game-changing plays as the afternoon wore on. A drop on a third and goal tunnel screen toss to Konata Mumpfield cost the Panthers four points when they had to settle for a field goal. Later in the first half, Kedon Slovis hit Bub Means on his hands in the back of the endzone but Means couldn't haul it in. He tipped it to Tennessee's Trevon Flowers, who corraled the interception and stole seven points from the Panthers.

Pitt receivers gained 156 yards through the air against the Volunteers and 82 of those went to Jared Wayne. Wayne was targeted seven times while the rest of the receiving corps was targeted nine times. Simply put, the Panthers need more from that group, particularly during high-leverage moments. In a game that went to overtime, those miscues are the difference between winning and losing, undefeated and .500, a top 10 ranking vs. falling out of the top 20.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Details on Pitt QB Injuries

Pat Narduzzi Updates Pitt QB Injuries

Rodney Hammond Out, Deslin Alexandre In for Pitt vs. Tennessee

Three Matchups to Watch in Pitt-Tennessee

Pitt-Tennessee Preview: Dive Deep into Top-25 Matchup

Pitt Welcomes SEC Opponent with Conference Pride on the Line

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on Relationship with Johnny Majors

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
MLive.com

WMU football to host ranked opponent for first time since 2015

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 30,000 fans packed Waldo Stadium on a warm summer night in September 2015 for Western Michigan’s football season opener against No. 5 Michigan State. Seven years later, the Broncos will be hosting a ranked opponent for the first time since that 37-24 loss,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
voiceofmotown.com

Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?

Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Talks Inside the West Virginia Athletic Department Heating Up

Morgantown, West Virginia – Talks within the West Virginia Athletic Department have intensified as the top brass tries to clean up the mess after the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start since 1979. While much of the attention and blame from fans has been placed on head coach Neal Brown,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Tennessee Volunteers#Bowling#Recruiting#American Football
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghmagazine.com

These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
799
Followers
431
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy