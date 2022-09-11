Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
diehardsport.com
Father Of Five-Star QB Recruit Hinting A Decision Is Near Following Michigan Visit?
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis and his family visited Ann Arbor for the third time recently as the five-star recruit was in for the Hawaii game. The father of Davis posted the following pic on social media:. It should be noted that the elder Davis is donning a profile picture that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Aberouette bashes three homers, as Beavers win USPBL championship, ending Unicorns’ three-year reign
UTICA — Last year, he had to watch the champagne-and-cigar celebration from the opposing dugout at Jimmy John’s Field. This year, he was the one wiping the bubbly out of his hair, after earning MVP honors in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game. Felix Aberouette crushed...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the USPBL championship game
The Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers beat the Utica Unicorns, 8-6, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year
Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Rent’ opens Wayne State theatre season
Theatre and Dance at Wayne launches its 2022 – 2023 theatre season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson rock musical “Rent,” which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue in Detroit. Set in 1989 in New York City’s East...
HometownLife.com
Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos
It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
HometownLife.com
Future of Livonia's Noble Library still unclear as city prepares to assess library system
Rumors that Livonia will permanently close the Alfred Noble Library are, according to city administration, premature. But, nearly three years after the library first closed in October 2019 due to mold concerns, the library's future is still uncertain. "We have not made that decision yet," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said...
8-story development called Southtown proposed on Ann Arbor’s State Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — An eight-story development is proposed to replace an entire neighborhood block of houses and apartment buildings in Ann Arbor. Southtown is the name of the mixed-use project by local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design. The block sits along the east side of State...
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
Detroit News
The legendary 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster resides in Detroit and is still raising autism awareness
Southfield — One of Hollywood’s most famous cars, the 1949 Buick Roadmaster that Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove in the movie “Rain Man,” has found a home in Detroit. And, true to its movie heritage, it’s making a difference for autistic children. Hoffman played...
Michigan is the 3rd largest grower of apples in the US, which means cider (and donuts) for everyone!
Why do Michiganders love cider and donuts so much? On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark went to an over 200-year-old orchard in Macomb County to figure it out.
These Michigan universities are among top public schools in the nation, U.S. News rankings say
The University of Michigan remains the third best public university in the United States in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings released Monday, Sept. 12. UM finished behind only the University of California Los Angeles and University of California Berkeley, which tied for 20th in the national rankings.
Comments / 0