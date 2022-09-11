ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

The Oakland Press

After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title

BLOOMFIELD HILLS —‌ ‌Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
The Oakland Press

Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from the USPBL championship game

The Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers beat the Utica Unicorns, 8-6, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.
The Oakland Press

Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year

Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
HometownLife.com

Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos

It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley

The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
100.7 WITL

What The Heck Is Michigan "Zip" Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
