Columbia, SC

Answering the biggest questions after South Carolina football's Week 2 loss to Arkansas

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football showed improvement in its second game of the season, but it wasn't enough to slow down Arkansas.

The 44-30 loss showed the Gamecocks aren't ready to be SEC contenders yet, and they'll be tested again this Saturday at home against Georgia (noon, ESPN).

These are the biggest questions entering Week 3:

Who's to blame for the sacks?

After playing South Carolina, Arkansas leads the SEC in sacks with nine.

Spencer Rattler was brought down six times for a loss of 51 yards. Two of those resulted in fumbles, one of which was lost. It's becoming a pattern for the Gamecocks, who gave up three sacks in Week 1 to Georgia State.

The offensive line was the clear culprit in Week 1, but against Arkansas the pass protection was noticeably improved. The line still shares plenty of fault for the sacks, but Rattler may be contributing to the problem.

The transfer quarterback looked calm and controlled for most of the first half, and he only took one sack before halftime. In the second though, he was frantic, scrambling out of the pocket even before it began to break down.

It's hard to blame Rattler, because his on-the-run passing was impressive when it worked. He threw two passes of more than 30 yards and two of more than 60 yards in the second half. Still, a few more seconds of patience might have prevented some of the hits he took.

What will the defense look like next week?

South Carolina lost Jordan Strachan and Mohamed Kaba to injuries during the Arkansas game, and according to coach Shane Beamer, it "doesn't look good" for either of them. ESPN reported during the game that Strachan and his family were in tears as he left the field.

Less serious, but also notable, is Cam Smith, who Beamer said left with an "upper body injury." Beamer said he likely won't be out for long, but it's possible he'll be sidelined at least for next week.

The Gamecocks are now expected face reigning CFB champion Georgia with four second-string starters on defense — true freshman Nick Emmanwori has filled in at safety since RJ Roderick was injured against Georgia State.

The good news is the backups aren't a huge downgrade. Redshirt sophomore Gilber Edmond is next in line behind Strachan, and he was a standout in Week 1 with four tackles and two for loss.

Sixth-year senior Sherrod Greene, who will fill in for Kaba, has plenty of experience. He was a starter as a sophomore and junior, then suffered season-ending injures in 2020 and 2021. If he's at full strength, he'll have no problem stepping into the lineup.

What happened to the special teams?

After a successful fake field goal and two touchdowns on blocked punts in Week 1, South Carolina's special teams set the bar a little too high. That kind of performance is not sustainable, and the unit proved that Saturday.

Mitch Jeter missed the first extra point a week after making two field goals longer than 50 yards. Kai Kroeger shanked two punts a week after hitting a career-long 79-yard punt. The one solid showing was Xavier Legette, averaging 28 yards per carry on two kick returns.

In fairness to Kroeger, he's fresh off of a foot injury that kept him out for most of training camp, but the injury didn't seem to affect him in Week 1.

The missed PAT was largely the result of a wobbly snap, but that's becoming a problem. An extra point snap went over Jeter's head against Georgia State, and another was high but brought down by the placeholder.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

