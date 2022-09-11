Loved ones gather to remember Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members and members of the High Point community gathered to remember the life and legacy of Heddie Dawkins on Saturday afternoon.

The farewell comes after the 81-year-old was found following a weeklong community search effort.

Songs, stories and prayers were shared among loved ones as they recalled the impact that Dawkins had on every single person she met.

“It was a beautiful service I mean it was a homegoing for my grandmother she lived an amazing life,” said one of Dawkins’ grandchildren.

Loved ones remember Dawkins as a gentle, loving and caring woman.

“No matter what she did she was always kind and always smiled and may not have known who we were, but she always smiled,” said Laura Gulledge.

The family also expressed their gratitude and thanks to the first responders and search teams who rallied to attempt to find Dawkins.

Family members shared stories of her strong work ethic, love for puzzles and her belief in The Lord.

“My grandma is my heaven, before I even knew heaven existed I saw it in my grandma,” said one of Dawkins’ grandchildren.

Family members say that while dementia may have impacted her mind, it never took away her soul.

It did not take my grandma’s smile, her love of Jesus and her love of her family.” said one of Dawkins’ grandchildren.

