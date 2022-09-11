BOWLING GREEN, Fla.---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team finished their second round this morning and carried that momentum in the final 18 to finish eighth at the Streamsong Invitational. The group ended the second 18 with a 276 total before firing 11-under 277 to accumulate an 840 total, the lowest opening score of a season in the last 14 years.

