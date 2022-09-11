Read full article on original website
WCJB
Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
mycbs4.com
Outrage over Gainesville's rezoning plan leads arrest for felony political intimidation
Gainesville — GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A contractor and director at a real estate firm emailed Gainesville city commissioners and said he hoped they would be assaulted over a controversial plan to allow construction of multifamily housing in residential neighborhoods, police said. Police arrested Terry Lyle Martin-Back, 68, of...
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
Mayor Poe speaks out after arrest for threats against city commissioners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening Gainesville City Commissioners following a controversial plan to end exclusive single-family zoning. In a Facebook post, Mayor Lauren Poe criticized the way opponents of the zoning change he voted for have framed the issue. He connected that framing to the statements made by Terry Martin-Back which led to his arrest on Monday.
mycbs4.com
Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
wuft.org
Alachua County candidate faces lawsuit over residency
Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler is being sued in Alachua County Circuit Court over questions about her residency following her August 23rd victory in the Democratic primary for the district 2 seat. County Resident Eugene Garvin filed a lawsuit against Wheeler Thursday citing an alleged violation of candidate residency requirements.
WCJB
Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement. Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Amazon facility cleared after written bomb threat
Police cleared an Amazon facility after the building received a bomb threat Tuesday, causing it to be searched by a bomb squad and a K-9 for four hours. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a written message on a whiteboard in the facility, located at 2121 NW 67th Place near Northside Park off of U.S. Route 441, around 9 a.m., GPD Chief Inspector Jamie Kurnick said. The message indicated the presence of a bomb in the building.
WCJB
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
villages-news.com
Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator
A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
City attorney says check is in the mail for fire fee refunds
The City of Ocala is asking for more time to send $80 million in refund checks to those who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. In its Sept. 1 Motion for Extension of Time to refund class members before Robert...
legalexaminer.com
Exactech Financial Officer Fired and Sues Company over Hip and Knee Implant Recall Liability
More details about the Exactech hip, knee, and ankle implant recall came out last month in an employment lawsuit filed by Kerem Bolukbasi, the former chief financial officer of Exactech. The orthopedic implant manufacturer has now recalled over 100,000 hips and 140,000 knee implants as a result of polyethylene deterioration in the implants that is resulting in early failures of the implants and damage to patients bones called osteolysis from exposure to the deteriorating plastic in the implants. Many of these patients have had to have major surgery to have the implants removed and replaced.
mycbs4.com
Multiple students arrested after fight at Eastside High School in Gainesville
A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) says during a lunch period, a fight broke out involving multiple students. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they arrested and charged six students with misdemeanors who were involved in the fight. The spokesperson for ACPS, Jackie Johnson says school administrators...
Video shows deputy break up fight at Palatka school, mother says too much force used
PALATKA, Fla. — Cellphone video shows a teen slammed to the ground outside Palatka High School by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to break up a brawl. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved a large number of students last Friday. The mother of the sophomore at the center of the fight said the deputy used too much force.
