Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
WCJB

Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB

Mayor Poe speaks out after arrest for threats against city commissioners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening Gainesville City Commissioners following a controversial plan to end exclusive single-family zoning. In a Facebook post, Mayor Lauren Poe criticized the way opponents of the zoning change he voted for have framed the issue. He connected that framing to the statements made by Terry Martin-Back which led to his arrest on Monday.
mycbs4.com

Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood

Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life

More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
Ron Desantis
wuft.org

Alachua County candidate faces lawsuit over residency

Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler is being sued in Alachua County Circuit Court over questions about her residency following her August 23rd victory in the Democratic primary for the district 2 seat. County Resident Eugene Garvin filed a lawsuit against Wheeler Thursday citing an alleged violation of candidate residency requirements.
WCJB

Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement. Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Amazon facility cleared after written bomb threat

Police cleared an Amazon facility after the building received a bomb threat Tuesday, causing it to be searched by a bomb squad and a K-9 for four hours. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a written message on a whiteboard in the facility, located at 2121 NW 67th Place near Northside Park off of U.S. Route 441, around 9 a.m., GPD Chief Inspector Jamie Kurnick said. The message indicated the presence of a bomb in the building.
WCJB

Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
villages-news.com

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
legalexaminer.com

Exactech Financial Officer Fired and Sues Company over Hip and Knee Implant Recall Liability

More details about the Exactech hip, knee, and ankle implant recall came out last month in an employment lawsuit filed by Kerem Bolukbasi, the former chief financial officer of Exactech. The orthopedic implant manufacturer has now recalled over 100,000 hips and 140,000 knee implants as a result of polyethylene deterioration in the implants that is resulting in early failures of the implants and damage to patients bones called osteolysis from exposure to the deteriorating plastic in the implants. Many of these patients have had to have major surgery to have the implants removed and replaced.
mycbs4.com

Multiple students arrested after fight at Eastside High School in Gainesville

A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) says during a lunch period, a fight broke out involving multiple students. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they arrested and charged six students with misdemeanors who were involved in the fight. The spokesperson for ACPS, Jackie Johnson says school administrators...
