wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
wpr.org
28 sites in Wisconsin renamed to remove Indigenous derogatory slur
The U.S. Department of the Interior released the new names of nearly 650 sites nationwide to remove a derogatory slur for Indigenous women from federal use. These include 28 lakes, valleys and other geographic features in Wisconsin — a change many believe is long overdue. "I thought, 'It's about...
wpr.org
With drought impacting western US, Wisconsin cattle farmers could see higher demand, prices in coming months
Drought-affected ranchers are culling cows, which could mean new opportunity for growing beef industry in Wisconsin. Brady Zuck is a beef producer from Ladysmith and president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He said Wisconsin livestock farmers sympathize with the many producers across the western United States who are struggling with a historic drought this year.
wpr.org
UW System to send campus free speech survey to students this fall
A campus free speech survey that spurred the resignation of a University of Wisconsin System chancellor will be sent to students at all state colleges this fall, according UW System President Jay Rothman. The privately funded survey had been set to be emailed to students in April. A copy asked...
wpr.org
Evers continues slight lead over Michels in Wisconsin governor's race, per Marquette Law School poll
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers continues a slight lead over Republican candidate Tim Michels among likely voters in the race for Wisconsin governor, according to new polling by the Marquette University Law School. The survey also found Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken a slight lead in the state's U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters surveyed between Sept. 6 and Sept. 11. Results from both races are within the poll's margin of error.
wpr.org
Following judge's order, Wisconsin Elections Commission withdraws guidance directing clerks to fix absentee ballot witness certificates
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to withdraw guidance instructing clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot witness certificates after a judge ruled last week that the practice is illegal. The move by the WEC Tuesday came the same day Waukesha County Judge Michael Aprahamian declined a request...
wpr.org
Evers, Michels to debate just once before election
The candidates for governor will debate just once before voters head to the polls this year. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they'd agreed to debate Friday, Oct. 14. The event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, whose debates are typically carried by TV and radio stations throughout the state.
