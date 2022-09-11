Democratic Gov. Tony Evers continues a slight lead over Republican candidate Tim Michels among likely voters in the race for Wisconsin governor, according to new polling by the Marquette University Law School. The survey also found Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken a slight lead in the state's U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters surveyed between Sept. 6 and Sept. 11. Results from both races are within the poll's margin of error.

