Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
gomocs.com
Volleyball Heads to Statesboro for Final Non-Conference Tune Up
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team will compete in its final non-conference tournament of the season this weekend on Friday and Saturday at the GATA Challenge hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. In addition to Chattanooga and Georgia Southern, first-year NCAA Division I program Queens (NC) and St....
gomocs.com
Volleyball Downs UNC Asheville 3-1 to Continue Winning Ways
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned its fourth win in its last five tries after completing a two-match season sweep over UNC Asheville behind a 3-1 (25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14) victory on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-6 overall this season and...
gomocs.com
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Set to Kick Off 2022-23 Season This Weekend
CHATTANOOGA --- Both the Chattanooga Mocs men's and women's tennis programs will make their season debuts this weekend as the men's squad will compete in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., while the women travel to Clarksville, Tenn., for the Austin Peay Fall Invite Friday through Sunday. The men's program...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Welcomes UNC Asheville for Homecoming Midweek Match
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team wraps up its four-match homestand with a rematch of UNC Asheville on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium during Homecoming week. First serve is slated for 6:02 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga enters the match with a 4-6 overall record following a runner-up performance...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Women’s Golf Finishes Green Wave Fall Classic
NEW ORLEANS---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team finished their opening event with a 296 score. That put the Mocs in 11th at the Green Wave Fall Classic ending up with 885 at Bayou Oaks at City Park's South Course. Dorota Zalewska led the way today with a 3-under 69. That...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf Close Strong at Streamsong Resort
BOWLING GREEN, Fla.---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team finished their second round this morning and carried that momentum in the final 18 to finish eighth at the Streamsong Invitational. The group ended the second 18 with a 276 total before firing 11-under 277 to accumulate an 840 total, the lowest opening score of a season in the last 14 years.
