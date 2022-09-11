This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Attention gardeners: Girl Scout Camille Azeglio, of Glen Ridge, wants your leftover green tomatoes. Actually, she has been collecting any organic leftover homegrown produce and herbs this season as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She formed a cooperative organization called Community Crop Share, where she coordinates and collects her members’ extra organic homegrown produce to donate to local food pantries, such as the Human Needs Food Pantry and Toni’s Kitchen, both located in Montclair. CCS collects any organic homegrown fruit, vegetables and herbs, including green tomatoes, weekly.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO