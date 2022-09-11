Read full article on original website
Related
Renna Media
September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show
The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They...
essexnewsdaily.com
Rocktoberfest returns to Millburn on Sept. 17
MILLBURN, NJ — Leon & The Peoples, the award-winning reggae soul band, will perform at Rocktoberfest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Taylor Park in Millburn. Leon & The Peoples will hit the stage at 6 p.m. for their hour-plus performance. Leon & The Peoples is led by performer,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield’s Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a host of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge Girl Scout goes for gold by collecting green tomatoes
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Attention gardeners: Girl Scout Camille Azeglio, of Glen Ridge, wants your leftover green tomatoes. Actually, she has been collecting any organic leftover homegrown produce and herbs this season as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She formed a cooperative organization called Community Crop Share, where she coordinates and collects her members’ extra organic homegrown produce to donate to local food pantries, such as the Human Needs Food Pantry and Toni’s Kitchen, both located in Montclair. CCS collects any organic homegrown fruit, vegetables and herbs, including green tomatoes, weekly.
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com
NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12
NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
essexnewsdaily.com
New store donates $5,000 to West Orange elementary school
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Burlington store in West Orange recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at Essex Green with a $5,000 donation to Washington Elementary School. The donation will be divided among the teaching staff to purchase needed supplies for their classrooms. Pictured with the check, from...
wrnjradio.com
American Christian School finds permanent home to Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The American Christian School (ACS) has moved to 100 Academy Street in Rockaway to grow their 7th-12th campus. The middle and high school students arrived at their new campus on September 6 and were ready to explore their new home. That home, a school established in 1883, comes with a rich history, and like ACS, used a classic curriculum to enrich their students.
essexnewsdaily.com
Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
A N.J. family remembers. Mourning 9/11 21 years later. (PHOTOS)
The park was quiet except for the chirping of crickets and an occasional plane flying overhead. The gray, cloudy day was well suited for remembering those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hundreds turned out for a ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11th Memorial on Sunday,...
essexnewsdaily.com
St. Joseph’s accepting basketball registrations
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s Catholic Youth Organization in Maplewood is now accepting registrations for girls and boys in grades one to eight for the 2022-2023 basketball season. CYO basketball is open to all children living in the Maplewood–South Orange community who are parishioners at St. Joseph’s...
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
From Warsaw ghetto to ‘joy and freedom’: Holocaust survivor caps 40-year career with Princeton Eye Group
One of Dr. Stephen Felton’s earliest childhood memories is that of standing on the deck of a ship in New York Harbor, staring at the lighting on the Statue of Liberty and watching the twinkling lights on the land. It was cold and snow was on the way, but...
boozyburbs.com
Bobby Wong’s Opening This Week in Hawthorne
Bobby Wong has been in the restaurant industry for over forty years and opened dozens of restaurants including Taos, Village Gourmet, Mignon, Tina/Louise & Delmonico. His latest endeavor is Bobby Wong’s Boldly American Soulfully Asian, an eatery inspired by his Chinese heritage and classic American sandwiches. The restaurant is...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team loses to Newark Academy in the season opener
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team lost a heartbreaking three-set match to Newark Academy in the season opener on Monday, Sept. 12, at home. Bloomfield won the first set, 25-23, but Newark Academy won the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-19. Photos Courtesy of Jerry...
essexnewsdaily.com
Hospitals in urgent need of blood donations
NEWARK, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health is making an urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations as it responds to a serious blood shortage at hospitals throughout the state. Lifesaving blood donations are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances including cancer care, trauma events such as car accidents and home accidents, childbirth, and mass casualty events.
Comments / 0