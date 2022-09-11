ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

National Park Service to Permanently Remove This Species of Fish From Major River System

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FV2YG_0hr8aJ1d00

The National Park Service recently announced it will use a toxic natural compound to remove non-native smallmouth bass fish species from the Colorado River below the Glen Canyon Dam in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. They will also remove and green sunfish from the same river system.

According to a release from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the park service recently discovered a large number of these non-native predatory fish. They were found to be breeding in areas where they have not previously been found. In addition, they have been reported to threaten the recovery of humpback chub. The humpback chub is currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Last fall, the humpback chub was downlisted from endangered to threatened. This was in part due to the success of the species in the Colorado River. According to the park service, since the smallmouth bass species is aggressive, the lack of controlling their breeding in the Colorado River above the Grand Canyon could harm humpback chub.

NPS to remove various fish species during two different treatments

On September 17, teams will release EPA-approved fish piscicide rotenone to counteract this issue. The initial round is planned between September 17 and 18. In addition, there will also be a potential second treatment within two months.

The area surrounding the backwater slough, the slough itself, and a short distance up and downstream will remain closed. However, officials will not close the entire river.

In addition, officials will be careful to minimize exposure to rotenone and protect the health of humans. They will also do everything to protect the environment, other fish species, and surrounding livestock.

This past spring, Lake Powell’s water dropped to unprecedented levels. Now, that phenomenon is having adverse effects on the native fish populations below Glen Canyon Dam.

Smallmouth bass and green sunfish survive in the warmer levels of the lake’s waters closer to the surface. As that warmer water reaches the dam’s water intakes, aggressive non-native fish have a higher chance of passing through.

As a result, this increases the threats to the native fish in the Grand Canyon and Glen Canyon’s rainbow trout fishery.

Now, threats to the native fish are rising due to the warmer temperatures of water passing through the dam. Moreso, increased river temperatures below the dam are increasing breeding rates for non-native fish, and more native fish will be preyed upon.

In July, officials found juvenile smallmouth bass in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam. This discovery highlighted the importance of this current problem. Before the planned kill, officials will also run tests to determine the minimum effective concentration of rotenone for use during the treatment as to not harm any other animals or humans.

Comments / 70

Christopher Kent
2d ago

"...it will use a toxic natural compound to remove non-native smallmouth bass fish species from the Colorado River..."... what could possibly go wrong...

Reply(2)
31
Teri Ross
2d ago

I have seen this done before with fish and plant growth in lakes up in Wisconsin it killed just about everything it touched in the lake fish and plant life. They then went back and had to restock everything it was awful.

Reply
17
Raibeart Cuthbert
2d ago

so they are not sure of the dose that will keep humans and animals safe......... and it will only take out the small-mouth bass..........sounds like a new virus is on the way!

Reply
29
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#National Park System#Colorado River#The National Park Service#Nps
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy