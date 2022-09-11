Effective: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Columbia and Gilchrist Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 23.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO