Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Poignant moment Prince William offered Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps during King Charles proclamation - revealing a new, warmer stage in their relationship
This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she meets coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery. On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin. In photos captured of...
Royal Snub! King Charles III Allegedly Ignored Wave From 'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie
As Today continues its extended coverage surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, it seems even a seasoned journalist like Savannah Guthrie isn’t immune to the occasional monarchial mishap. On Monday, September 12, the morning television staple took to Instagram with a...
Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son
A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Video Shows Prince William Comforting 11-Year-Old Who Lost His Mother: ‘It Gets Easier’
A video of Prince William consoling a child grieving the loss of his mother resurfaced days after the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
Sweet moment Princess Eugenie returns a well-wisher's key after her child dropped them over the barrier during a royal walkabout in Balmoral
This is the sweet moment Princess Eugenie returned a mother's keys after her child dropped them over the side of a barrier during the royal walkabout yesterday. The princess was walking past well-wishers who had lined the road outside Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, when the little one dropped the keys. The...
The Queen’s beloved corgis and dorgi ‘to get a new home with Prince Andrew and Beatrice’
However, it is understood she accepted the puppies on the basis that Andrew or Beatrice would eventually have them back. The Prince and Princess are believed to have been taking the dogs for walks in recent months, reports the Mail on Sunday. Candy, the Queen’s last surviving dorgi – a...
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Stoic Charles patted me on the arm and said ‘it had to happen one day’ – I was overcome, says Sun’s Arthur Edwards
KING Charles stoically remarked "it had to happen one day" following the Queen's death, Sun royal photographer Arthur Edwards revealed on TalkTV. The new monarch made the heartbreaking comment just a day after Her Majesty died at the age of 96 on Thursday. After spending time by his mother's bedside...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Haven’t Found Their Footing in Being Non-Royals’ and ‘Being Non-Celebrities,’ Royal Expert Says
A royal expert explained why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still trying to find 'their footing' as they navigate being non-royals and non-celebrities.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death
The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death. Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
