Arvada, CO

Arvada police officer killed in line of duty

By Alex Edwards alex.edwards@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27 was killed in the line of duty, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Arvada Police Department

An Arvada police officer was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate told reporters Sunday morning.

Two other people were shot during the incident, including the person police say fatally shot Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff.

Airman 1st Class Dillon Vakoff, 96th Bomb Squadron aviation resource manager, prepares to bench press 185 pounds at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 31, 2015. Vakoff is the first Airman to complete the Bench a B-52 incentive program. The program was implemented by the 2nd Force Support Squadron to promote new fitness goals for Team Barksdale.  (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jannelle Dickey)

Vakoff, 27, was an Air Force veteran, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012 and was training to become a SWAT officer. He joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019.

"He was an example of everything good about a police officer," Strate said. "As you can imagine, there is a criminal investigation involving the murder of a police officer."

Airman 1st Class Dillon Vakoff, 96th Bomb Squadron aviation resource manager, rests between sets at the Senior Airman Bryan Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 31, 2015. Vakoff received a B-52 shirt upon completing the Bench a B-52 incentive program. The program was implemented to encourage and motivate Team Barksdale to reach new fitness goals.  (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jannelle Dickey)

During a news conference, Strate said officers responded to a "large family disturbance" and arrived to a "chaotic scene with multiple (people) on the street."

The first two officers who arrived at the scene tried to separate "belligerent and uncooperative individuals." A person then opened fire and shot a female and Vakoff, Strate said.

In the exchange of gunfire, the person who fired at Vakoff was also shot. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive. The wounded female was also expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will not release many details as they investigate the shooting.

"His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Strate said of Vakoff.

In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis offered his condolences.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Arvada officer Dillon Michael Vakoff who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call," he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.

