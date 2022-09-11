Read full article on original website
Related
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taylor Swift Supports Gigi Hadid At New Brand Launch In Rare Public Outing
Taylor Swift was one of the attendees at the launch party for Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in New York City on Sept. 6. Gigi hosted an intimate dinner at Le Chalet, which was attended by stars like Taylor, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Although paparazzi did not catch photos of Taylor walking into the event, she was seen in the background of a photo from inside.
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
Kendall Jenner Flashes Her Toned Abs On The Streets Of LA In A Black Bandeau Top And Maxi Skirt—Her Body Is Insane!
Kendall Jenner’s street style is often just as, if not more, striking than some of her catwalk looks. And one of the latest outfits she rocked on the streets of Los Angeles on Monday, August 15th was one of those instances that showcased her style prowess, not to mention her beyond-enviable supermodel body! We wish we looked that cool when running errands!
Elle
Zendaya Changed Into a Breathtaking Red Plunge Valentino Dress for HBO's Emmys After Party
How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. As Zendaya's stylist Law Roach put it on his Instagram, “The 2nd EMMY deserves a 2nd dress.....” And he and Zendaya surely delivered with a second Valentino look last night. The actress stepped out at HBO's Emmys after party at San Vicente Bungalows, wearing a sleek red gown with a plunging neckline and impressive train. Zendaya's hair was styled up for the occasion after being half up, half down during the Emmys ceremony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Kendall Jenner Secretly Rebranded Herself During NYFW. Did You Notice?
Kendall Jenner has stepped out in what are easily some of the most influential street-style looks over the past few years. She brought back the bomber jacket, reignited the popularity of a classic ribbed tank top and has never missed an opportunity to wear a fitted pair of jeans. Overall, her street style has consistently featured elevated basics—many of which have come to define the It Girl wardrobe. However, this past week, Kendall Jenner’s New York Fashion Week street style has taken a turn in a new, more mature, direction. Based on her outfit choices for fashion shows, appearances and...
Harper's Bazaar
Gigi Hadid Really Likes Having an Office Job
At Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence pop-up, a fan is crying. And not the kind of tears that can be wiped away with a flick of the wrist, but the sort of heavy sob that leaves you short of breath, with your head between your knees. Hadid’s cashmere line...
Bella Hadid flashes taut tummy as she and Georgia May Jagger attend Foo and Foo fashion show in New York
Bella Hadid earned her street cred Tuesday when she made her way to the Foo and Foo Fashion Week show in New York. The 25-year-old looked hip in a loose fitting blue striped button down over a ruched Foo Foo T-shirt, which allowed her to flash her toned abs. She...
In Style
I Tried the Lululemon Align Bodysuit, and It's Just as Buttery Soft as the Famous Leggings
I remember walking into a Lululemon store for the first time in 2015, eager to try on the yoga pants that were revolutionizing the athleisure market, the Lululemon Align leggings. "They are the most comfortable leggings in the world," I was told by my many yoga posing pals, happy to drop $100 on a pair of workout pants made out of a "nearly weightless" fabric blend dubbed Nulu by the brand. I vividly remember the moment I slipped on those leggings and experienced the buttery soft, second-skin quality for myself. They have since become the measuring stick of black leggings perfection.
In Style
Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown
Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Comments / 0