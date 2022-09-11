ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
kptv.com

Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag

CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
KATU.com

Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting

Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
WLBT

Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
kptv.com

Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
Portland Tribune

Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland

A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...

