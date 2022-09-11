Read full article on original website
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
Man killed in Sherwood rollover crash; six injured in separate head-on crash near by
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Washington County. At 7:20 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a rollover crash on SW Scholls Sherwood Road near SW Stark Road. Officials say a witness reported seeing a BMW...
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
Head-on crash in Sherwood injures six people
A late Saturday night head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Man charged with murder in Lents neighborhood shooting
The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old to death in Portland's Lent neighborhood last week is facing multiple charges, including murder.
Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag
CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting
Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland
A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
Suspect in arson at Vancouver mayor's home arrested during burglary downtown
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man caught burglarizing a Vancouver business early Wednesday morning is the same suspect accused of trying to start a fire near the Vancouver mayor’s home earlier in the week, police say. Officers were called to West 8th and Harney Street shortly after midnight when...
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
