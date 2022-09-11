Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: Mike Cassano Promoted To Wide Receivers Coach
New Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph made one change in his staff. He replaced himself as he promoted Offensive Analyst Mike Cassano to Wide Receivers Coach. If you’re like me, you’re wondering who this guy is. According to Huskers.com, Mike Cassano is in his fifth season at...
Corn Nation
Wednesday Flakes Brings You Relief
It has been a busy few days. September is just getting settled and the Huskers have a new coach roaming the sidelines. Mickey is technically an interim. I have never liked that term because I have never thought it gave enough respect to the leader of these young men. It is too important of a job to cheapen it. That doesn’t matter if you are coaching at Nebraska or Iowa Western CC. Interim just does not work for me. Mickey is our head coach until Trev decides otherwise and he deserves that respect.
Corn Nation
Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season
Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
Corn Nation
Should Trev Alberts Have Waited To Fire Scott Frost And Save $7.5M?
Here’s what I think about Trev Alberts’ decision to fire Scott Frost when he did. I’ve seen a lot of comments about how Trev Alberts was wrong to fire Scott Frost this early before the buyout dropped. And that it was a poor financial decision. And I’d like to address that soul topic in this video.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
