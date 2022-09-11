Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
What You Missed: A Walt Disney World D23 Expo Recap
If you were like us, you were having a hard time keeping up with all the announcements from Josh D’Amaro today during the D23 Expo. We will help you with a quick D23 Expo recap for Walt Disney World. Take a look at some of the big announcements that...
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Figment is coming back to EPCOT!
Earlier this year at EPCOT, a newly-unveiled Figment popcorn bucket made the rounds at the parks–but only for some Guests as the popcorn buckets not only sold out, but found their ways onto online platforms such as eBay and Mercari. I'm an enthusiastic writer who finds joy in random...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’
A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
disneytips.com
Disney Offers Holiday Resort Discount for Disney+ Subscribers
Calling all Disney+ subscribers! We have some exciting news to share as Walt Disney World Resort has revealed special savings for the holiday season in celebration of Disney+ Day. That’s right… it feels like Christmas in September! Disney+ Day, September 8, 2022, has finally arrived! Not only are Disney fans...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
New Areas At Magic Kingdom Could Focus On Disney Villains, ‘Encanto’ And ‘Coco’
Disney fans from around the globe just descended on Anaheim, California for the 2022 D23 Expo — and they were treated to a ton of news about what’s next for the company’s beloved theme parks. During a panel presentation, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro...
disneydining.com
The Best Sliders in Walt Disney World
Nothing beats a juicy and delicious burger with all of the fixings, and there are some truly amazing options to enjoy throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that offer up some unique flavors and ingredient combinations. While a traditional burger is always a good choice, Guests also can’t go wrong with sliders which are mini versions of a full-sized burger with all the yumminess. Sliders are just s customizable as burgers, and Guests can find a huge variety of meats, toppings, and sauces that come together to form some pretty incredible meals. Let’s check out the best sliders to enjoy for any meal at the Walt Disney World Resort!
disneydining.com
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
disneytips.com
‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)
The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
disneytips.com
Opening Timeframe Confirmed for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World
The 2022 D23 Expo is in full swing and we are excited to continue sharing news all about upcoming Disney Parks experiences. One of the most highly anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World was featured in today’s panels, and we’ve got the update you need to know.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Parks to welcome back Walt Disney World’s Happily Ever After in 2023
It’s officially time to reach out and find your happily ever after because Disney’s D23 Expo is back for another day of exciting news and surprising announcements. For fans who love all things magical and fairy tale-esque, today’s panel is bringing just the right amount of pizazz.
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
Comments / 1