Reports Of Suspicious Package Place Newark Airport Terminal On Lockdown

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Police presence at Newark Airport. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Terminal C of Newark Airport was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

The report came in sometime after 1 p.m., and Level 1 was evacuated with the terminal locked down as a precaution, Port Authority police tell Daily Voice. An all-clear was given at 1:45 p.m.

There were 59 flight delays, and the FAA was holding flight activity for arriving flights until 2:30 p.m.

ocscanner.news

