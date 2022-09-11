Read full article on original website
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
What We WISH They Had Announced at D23
Well, that is a wrap for D23 2022. It was certainly an experience. There were highs (Happily Ever After), lows (no more Harmonious,) and everything in between, but after we stopped to really let it all sink in, we asked ourselves, “wait, that was it?” It’s not that the announcements were bad per se, but we just wanted…more. Everyone’s a critic, as the saying goes, so we put on our Imagineering hats and thought about what we would’ve done if they had put us in charge. There’s nothing we would take away from what they announced, but we would’ve added a thing or two. Check out our ideas and see how they compare to what you’d like to see.
Breaking News: Villains Land Coming to Magic Kingdom?
You read that title right! The much clamored for Villains land is FINALLY coming to Walt Disney World! This is an announcement we’ve long hoped would come. We know without a doubt that Disney knows all the ways to be W-IC-K-E-D! The announcement came today at the Parks and...
BREAKING: Figment is coming back to EPCOT!
Earlier this year at EPCOT, a newly-unveiled Figment popcorn bucket made the rounds at the parks–but only for some Guests as the popcorn buckets not only sold out, but found their ways onto online platforms such as eBay and Mercari. I'm an enthusiastic writer who finds joy in random...
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
BREAKING NEWS: Brand New Nighttime Show Coming to EPCOT
Harmonious only just opened at EPCOT, but it looks like there’s a new show in town! At the D23 Expo today, a BRAND NEW Nighttime Show is coming to EPCOT!. Debuting in late 2023, the show promises to be Disney’s BEST nighttime show yet! Not much is known about the show at this time. Unlike in years past, where D23 was full of detail and artist renderings, this year’s Expo was mostly just the cliff notes. As soon as more details are announced, though, you can count on us to bring you all of the info!
Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
Disney Just Leaked a MAJOR Character Is Returning to ‘The Santa Clauses’!
Whip up a cup of hot cocoa and turn on the Christmas carols because it is nearly Christmastime! Okay, it’s only September, but it’s never too early to talk about the holiday season or the new Christmas series coming to Disney+ based on the popular Disney trilogy — The Santa Clause. The original Santa Clause films star Tim Allen as Scott Calvin — a toy company executive who is forced to become Kris Kringle when Santa falls off of his roof while delivering toys. By becoming Santa, Scott is able to see how the person he was was driving away the only people who cared about him. He decides to remain in the role of Santa and bring joy to children all over the world.
‘Star Wars’ historians promptly shut down a terrible take about Obi-Wan’s dark side tendencies
Some Star Wars fans seem to be of the opinion that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the unyielding champion of the Light side, gave over to his inner darkness when confronting Darth Maul after the villain killed Qui-Gon Jinn. But a closer examination of the scene in question from Episode I – The Phantom Menace will dissuade you of that sensible, if erroneous, train of thought.
BREAKING: TRON Coaster Opening Date announced at D23 Expo
If you’re among the Disney Parks fans who’ve waited five long years for the announcement that Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction is opening, wait no more! Today at the D23 Expo, Fans have waited five long years for Disney Parks to announce the opening date for Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run. The new attraction will open Spring 2023! It’s not an EXACT date but it’s better than “It’ll open someday. At some point” Thisnisnso exciting! We can’t wait to ride this brand new coaster!
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Introduces a Jedi Bear and Fans Can't Handle It
Last weekend's D23 Expo brought a lot of exciting updates for Star Wars fans, including long-awaited looks at a number of upcoming television series for Disney+. These series range from darker live-action fare like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, to more family-friendly programming — including the new animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. First announced at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim earlier this year, Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and become Jedi, and learn compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. The series will debut on Disney+ and on Disney Junior at some point in 2023.
John Stamos Holds Back Tears While Remembering Disneyland Trip With Bob Saget
For nearly 10 years, John Stamos and Bob Saget worked side by side as Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner on the popular television show, Full House. The two played brothers-in-law in the series but, over the years, became more like brothers. The two would reunite more than 20 years later for a new version of the show, Fuller House, which also starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger. Fuller House ran for five seasons on Netflix, ending in 2020. However, the two remained close.
Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Has Experienced Something That Has Never Happened Before
Not long ago we reported that there were only 11 dates left for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Today we have an update on that. If you were hoping to go this year you may be out of luck. The event is completely sold out. This has never...
Disney Shares a Closer Look at EPCOT’s New ‘Moana’ Attraction
If you are a Walt Disney World Resort fan, and you keep up with all the exciting Disney news, then you know that EPCOT is undergoing a massive transformation. For one, Disney has unified EPCOT by creating four distinctive lands. The World Showcase is keeping its name and is being joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. EPCOT has also seen the opening of two brand-new rides — Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located in the France Pavilion, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which can be found in the World Discovery area, taking the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
Instagram Stumbles in Push to Mimic TikTok Internal Documents Show
Internal Meta documents show that TikTok copycat Instagram Reels’ users make up less than 10 percent of the time spent on TikTok. Cheddar News breaks down the rest of the report comparing the two short-form content platforms
Doja Cat’s Next Album Said to be ‘’90s German Rave’ Inspired—But What Exactly Does That Mean?
Rap star Doja Cat revealed details of her next album, hinting that it will be rave-inspired. To be more specific, the album will be ’90s German rave-inspired. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” the “Kiss Me More” shared in an interview on Tuesday (Sept. 13) when asked about new music. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun … That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”
