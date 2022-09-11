Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
Crimson Tikes: Backpackin' in Texas
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Texas is trending past rival Texas A&M in football
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are headed in different directions. That could not have been more evident than it was Saturday. Texas lost by one point to the nation’s top team over the weekend, while the Aggies fell 17-14 to Appalachian State. Last season, the Aggies sold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Najee Harris says ‘I’m good’ Sunday against New England
Following the first practice of Patriots week, tailback Najee Harris said he’s ready to play against the Patriots & has no lingering effects from the foot injury
Kentucky basketball will host Florida AM
John Calipari and the University of Kentucky will host Florida A&M basketball this winter in an SEC-SWAC “Unity” contest. The post Kentucky basketball will host Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0