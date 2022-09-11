ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 2

PugMomma
2d ago

I wish they'd get it under control soon, I've been dealing with breathing issues and a terrible migraine from all the smoke, and I'm not even close to the actual fire, I'm about 40-45 miles away, I can't imagine how bad it is for folks closer to all of it. I looked at the fire map and apparently there's 5 active fires in Western WA now, people need to be more careful, especially with how dry everything is bcuz of the unusually hot weather we've been having.

Reply
2
Related
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Baring, WA
City
Skykomish, WA
State
Washington State
City
Index, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#The Bolt Creek Fire#Grotto#Android
q13fox.com

Proposed ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A major redrawing of where it would be legal for those experiencing homelessness to camp is up for debate by the Tacoma City Council. A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just pushing the problem down the road—literally.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
q13fox.com

'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
ifiberone.com

Wildfire smoke bringing unhealthy air quality across central WA

EPHRATA — Wildfire smoke is expected to stay through at least Wednesday as air quality is unhealthy across central Washington. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality advisory that includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties. As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth is experiencing hazardous...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Expect traffic backups all week on WB I-90 near Fall City

PRESTON, Wash. - Drivers who plan on using I-90 this week should allow for extra time if they're heading westbound between State Route 18 and Issaquah. The interstate will be reduced to one left lane until Thursday, Sept. 15, west of the High Point interchange near milepost 27. A second...
FALL CITY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
DAVENPORT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy