markerzone.com
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
markerzone.com
BRUINS' TEAMMATES GIVING PAVEL ZACHA HIGH PRAISE AFTER JUST BEING ACQUIRED THIS SUMMER
Newly acquired Boston Bruins forward, Pavel Zacha, seems like he is going to have absolutely no problem fitting in with his new team. The 25-year-old was acquired in a one-for-one trade with the New Jersey Devils for Erik Haula, and now he is receiving some high praise from his teammates. One of those teammates is hometown boy, Charlie Coyle.
markerzone.com
(RUMOR) SEVERAL TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJÄRVI
The Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujärvi, and as expected there are numerous teams in on the Finnish power-forward. According to New York-based sports personality 'Incarcerated Bob,' the interested parties include the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild. Puljujärvi is a polarizing player; on...
Zdeno Chara visits his buddies at Bruins captains' practice
BOSTON -- Bruins veterans and captains have been hitting the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton this week. On Tuesday, they had a special visitor.That visitor was pretty hard to miss, too, considering it was Zdeno Chara. The former Bruins captain was spotted leaving the Bruins' practice facilities on Tuesday, though it should be noted the 45-year-old did not touch the ice during his visit.Chara was just popping in to say hello to his old buddies, but his appearance will certainly spark speculation that he may be considering a reunion with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (both of whom...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
markerzone.com
BRUINS JAKE DEBRUSK REVEALS WHY HE RESCINDED TRADE REQUEST
When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, it marked the end of a lingering drama within the dressing room between the head coach and at least one player, although conjecture has it that several players felt uncomfortable under Cassidy. Cassidy openly demands a lot from his players, and even the Bruins' brass felt that a new approach was needed.
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
NBC Sports
Remembering the impact of Caps rookies on the 2021-22 season
The Capitals begin training camp on Sept. 21 with off-ice testing, but there will be plenty of on-ice action with the start of rookie camp on Friday. Rookie camp can be easy to dismiss in the NHL, especially for a team like the Caps who have a full, veteran roster, are tight against the salary cap and have eyes on competing for a Stanley Cup. Chances are there will not be many spots open for rookies in the NHL lineup. That was true last year as well, however, when Washington had to call upon several rookies as injuries began to take their toll on the veterans. In total, 11 rookies dressed for the Caps last season combining for 32 goals and 65 points. Of those 11 rookies, four of them took part in the team's 2021-22 rookie camp.
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN UFA FORWARD EVAN RODRIGUES
After a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, it was a little strange to still see forward Evan Rodrigues unsigned with NHL training camps beginning early next week. But now Rodrigues has found a new home. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms with...
markerzone.com
BEN BISHOP HIRED BY FORMER CLUB FOR PLAYER DEVELOPMENT POSITION
Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill announced today that retired goalie Ben Bishop has been hired as a player development coordinator, and he is expected to mentor goalie Jake Oettinger, among other duties. Bishop's career ended due to a knee injury, having last played for the Stars in 2020. The 35-year...
Yardbarker
Vincent Trocheck hits the ice with New York Rangers
Although New York Rangers training camp doesn’t officially begin until next Wednesday, Vincent Trocheck hit the ice with his new teammates in Tarrytown on Tuesday. “I’m excited [to get started],” Trocheck said. “Every year there’s this kind of limbo where we sit around waiting for the season to start. I think everybody is pretty eager to get going.”
Yardbarker
Devils to Watch at 2022 Prospects Challenge
Hockey is back. Well, sort of. The New Jersey Devils and their prospects will travel to Buffalo this weekend to partake in the Prospects Challenge. Among the teams participating are the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Devils will play in three games, starting...
ESPN
Dallas Stars sign general manager Jim Nill to contract extension
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Nill is going into his 10th season with the Stars, which was the last year on his deal before the extension announced Tuesday. Dallas has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago.
markerzone.com
THE OTTAWA SENATORS ARE SIGNING FORWARD TYLER MOTTE
The Ottawa Senators are signing forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, $1.35 million contract:. Motte, 27, is a veteran of 269 NHL games across four teams, totaling 62 regular season points and another 7 points in 32 career playoff games. After being traded to the New York Rangers last season, Motte had trouble landing a contract this summer, eventually settling for a one-year deal.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR TRAVERSE CITY ROOKIE TOURNAMENT
On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their roster for the upcoming rookie tournament in Traverse City (Michigan), which will get underway on Thursday. Among those invited to participate are Nick Robertson, Nick Abruzzese and 2022 second round pick, Fraser Minten. There are also a handful of prospects not in attendance for various reasons. Matthew Knies is at college and isn't allowed to participate, while Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen are in Finland going through training camp with their respective Liiga teams.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS SET DATE FOR MARIAN HOSSA'S JERSEY RETIREMENT
Earlier this year, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they were going to retire the jersey of three-time Stanley Cup champion Marian Hossa. The specific date/game that it was going to be retired on was still 'TBD' until Wednesday morning. The Blackhawks will raise Hossa's number 81 to the rafters at...
markerzone.com
EVAN RODRIGUES CANNED HIS AGENT AFTER LOSING OUT ON HUGE CONTRACT
Evan Rodrigues just signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche, which seems insufficient for a player of his calibre. As it turns out, he received a massive contract earlier in the summer from which his agent held off. Or shall I say, his former agent. Per Frank...
