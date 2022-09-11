The Capitals begin training camp on Sept. 21 with off-ice testing, but there will be plenty of on-ice action with the start of rookie camp on Friday. Rookie camp can be easy to dismiss in the NHL, especially for a team like the Caps who have a full, veteran roster, are tight against the salary cap and have eyes on competing for a Stanley Cup. Chances are there will not be many spots open for rookies in the NHL lineup. That was true last year as well, however, when Washington had to call upon several rookies as injuries began to take their toll on the veterans. In total, 11 rookies dressed for the Caps last season combining for 32 goals and 65 points. Of those 11 rookies, four of them took part in the team's 2021-22 rookie camp.

