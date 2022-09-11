Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Nichols, Paul helping lead Arkansas’ to 2-0 start
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul have been key members of the No. 10 Arkansas’ start to season. Isaiah Nichols has been at Arkansas for what is now his fifth football season, but growing up in Arkansas he was very familiar with Bobby Petrino who was 34-17 in four seasons with the Hogs. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nichols talked about now facing Petrino and Missouri State.
KARK
Sanders, Stromberg File SEC Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Drew Sanders and Ricky Stromberg each earned SEC weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Sanders was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Stromberg received offensive lineman of the week recognition. Sanders, who was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive...
KARK
Speedy AJ Green making nice impact
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green created a buzz when he chose Arkansas over Oklahoma and others coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union High School. Green played in all 12 games in 2021 when he carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown. Green also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. This season Green has rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown which is third on the team. Green loves how Kendal Briles and Jimmy Smith are using variety with the running backs.
KARK
Drew Sanders pockets another award
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuc “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
KARK
Arkansas’ running game impressive
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has had a dominating running game after two weeks. Sophomore Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Green has added 61 yards on the ground while true freshman Rashod Dubinion has 31. Both Green and Dubinion have reached the end zone once. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is second on the team with 37 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman talked about the running game on Monday and how he feels Kendal Briles has utilized it.
KARK
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
KARK
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Practice Update, SEC Schedule Breakdown and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far. They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KARK
Arkansas Razorbacks secondary depth has been tested with injuries, see how they line up this week
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will be home on Saturday night to host Missouri State. Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has knocked off Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Tennessee-Martin 35-30 and UCA 27-14. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR...
Comments / 0