It has been a busy few days. September is just getting settled and the Huskers have a new coach roaming the sidelines. Mickey is technically an interim. I have never liked that term because I have never thought it gave enough respect to the leader of these young men. It is too important of a job to cheapen it. That doesn’t matter if you are coaching at Nebraska or Iowa Western CC. Interim just does not work for me. Mickey is our head coach until Trev decides otherwise and he deserves that respect.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO