10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Ford Has A Genius Plan To Stop Electric Vehicle Markups
The dealership practice of placing so-called market adjustments on new vehicles is hated by consumers and automakers alike. Even though car companies can suggest a retail price, dealerships are free to do as they wish. This often results in some eye-watering prices which, of course, the customer may choose not to pay. But the lack of new car supply means some have no choice, and dealerships are getting away with this awful practice.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Defective Fuel Pump Settlement Will Cost Toyota $180 Million
Toyota is on the verge of settling a class-action lawsuit for the infamous low-pressure fuel pump recall. The recall affected 3.36 million Lexus and Toyota models made from 2013 to 2020, including the entry-level Corolla and high-end Lexus LS 460. The recall was issued once Toyota discovered that the fuel...
SPIED: The Mazda MX-5 Miata Is Getting A New Face
The Mazda Miata is an icon; four generations spanning more than three decades have cemented its place in the history books. The fourth generation - which has been with us since 2016 - was a return to the form of the original Miata, but with a few years under its belt is getting a bit long in the tooth, especially when the new Toyota GR86 has upped its game so substantially. Mazda has kept the ND-generation MX-5 Miata fresh, first with a mid-cycle update that lifted the rev limit and gave it more power, and for 2022 with new suspension trickery to help it handle even better.
POLITICO
Strike could send coal off the rails
A dispute between railroad companies and their workers could deliver a major setback to the nation’s coal industry, while hamstringing transportation infrastructure and disrupting the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Rail accounts for about 28 percent of U.S. freight, but certain industries rely on it...
A rail strike would do serious damage — and that's exactly the point
Unless we get a breakthrough soon in deadlocked negotiations, Friday will mark the beginning of the first national rail strike in 30 years (which we wrote about in Monday's newsletter).
Is it illegal to drive with both feet?
WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
Tesla Faces Legal Woes Over Alleged False Advertising Claims
Tesla is facing legal action yet again, with a class action alleging the automaker has deceived customers with misleading claims about Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD) capabilities. Named plaintiff, Briggs Matsko believes the electric vehicle company purposefully did this to become a "dominant player" in the fledgling EV segment and "generate excitement" around its vehicles and technology.
Hyundai And Kia Reveal Solution For TikTok Theft Problem
Hyundai and Kia owners are facing an astonishingly ridiculous problem. Even though its cars meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, they are stupidly easy to break into. You can teach a five-year-old to break into one of these Korean cars using nothing more than a USB and a screwdriver. To...
BMW Fixes One Of The Biggest Issues With EV Charging
BMW may get a lot of flak for its latest design direction, but there's no denying the Munich-based brand is at the forefront of innovation. As it moves into the electric era, vehicles such as the BMW i7 continue demonstrating this ethos with cutting-edge technology and features. But soon, the brand's entire electric range will benefit from the nifty Plug & Charge function.
GM Poised For $1 Billion Payday As Stellantis Buys Back Shares
Stellantis and General Motors have agreed to execute a share repurchase that will see the multinational corporation buy 69.1 million of its shares back from the American automaker. Stellantis says this represents around 2.2% of the company's share capital (on a diluted basis). GM is expected to receive €923,247,678 (approx....
Mercedes Level 3 Self-Driving Is Way Better Than Tesla FSD
When it comes to so-called self-driving systems, Tesla has been in the news often. In June, the automaker seemed to be returning to radar-based semi-autonomous driving technology, but a couple of months later, Tesla decided that using a camera-based system would be best, despite the obvious benefits of LiDAR and radar technology. Is Tesla onto something here?
Inc.com
The Latest Railroad Union Debacle Highlights the Fragility of U.S. Supply Chains
Just as supply chains started showing signs of normalcy, a new crisis threatened to disrupt the transport of goods across the country. In July, major railroad unions voted to authorize a strike over national contract negotiations. While most unions agreed to a proposal that included immediate wage increases and cumulative raises, two unions, The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the SMART Transportation Division, held out for improvements to working conditions. Together those unions represent nearly half of the 115,000 freight rail workers. The unions say workers often stay on call for several days at a time, working 12-hour shifts with little notice, and are penalized for calling in sick.
Gasoline-Powered Hyundais Are Here To Stay
Earlier this year, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said something rather brave (and refreshingly honest): he warned against a premature ban on ICE engines, noting "It would be harmful to simply give up a technology in which you have a global market position. I don't think that would help the climate or anyone else."
New Pilot TrailSport Will Be Honda's Most Rugged SUV Ever
The all-new Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport will be revealed this fall, which means the Japanese manufacturer is trying to create hype by releasing teaser images. The first teaser was terrible and felt like a page from a Where's Waldo book. This time we have six new images, and the...
From carmakers to refiners, industries brace for rail strike
Car buyers might not get the vehicle they want on time, commuter rail lines could see service disrupted, and shipments from everything from oil to livestock feed could be snarled. Those are just a few of the wide-ranging impacts a walkout by U.S. rail workers would have on the country's...
Car Thieves Stole Two Chevy Camaros And Crashed Them Instantly
Car thieves' confidence must be at an all-time high because we've never experienced so many brazen attempts to boost cars directly from the factory. Ford is suffering the most, with several high-profile thefts this year alone. The F-150 Raptor used to be a favorite amongst automotive bandits, but now the Raptor R is the flavor of the week. Last month, some miscreants helped themselves to a pre-production unit.
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
CarBuzz.com
