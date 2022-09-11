Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Washington edges St. Al in district soccer match
For 80 minutes Tuesday, St. Aloysius and Washington School played to a standoff. It was 8 seconds that made the difference. Washington’s Caroline Horn took advantage of a brief defensive lapse to score off a free kick, and the Lady Generals beat St. Al 1-0 in a girls’ soccer match at Farrell Field.
Game Preview: Grambling vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State will have their first true home game of the season this Saturday. The Tigers will take on Grambling at 1p.m.. A unique aspect about this matchup is both teams have former NFL people as their head coach (Hue Jackson-Grambling, Deion Sanders-JSU). Jackson State beat Grambling in 2020 by a score […]
WAPT
Jackson State kicker named SWAC specialist of the week; gives funny recruiting story
Kicker Alejandro Mata said Jackson State Director of Player Personnel Otis Riddley called him with an offer in the middle of a high school chemistry test. When asked if he passed, Mata immediately responded," Oh yeah, 98."
WLBT
Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online. “People are frustrated because they don’t know...
WAPT
JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
Vicksburg Post
Volleyball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg cruise to straight-set victories
After getting knocked down in its previous region match, Warren Central’s volleyball team got right back up. Ellie Henderson had five kills and served seven aces, and Mirannda Dixon had four kills and five aces as the Lady Vikes handled Terry 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-8) on Tuesday. Audrey Jennings...
gojsutigers.com
Football Trio Earns Weekly Honors
A trio of Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. DE Nyles Gaddy was named both Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player Of The Week and BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week. RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and K Alejandro Mata was named SWAC Specialist Of The Week.
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: Gators kick it, Vikings work late, Bulldogs run wild and USM’s Hall suits up
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Some of the loudest cheers during Vicksburg High’s 41-6 win over Canton on Friday did not...
vicksburgnews.com
Scott had a career-high of 13 tackles on Saturday
Former Vicksburg High School football player Jeff Scott, Jr. obtained a career-high in tackles on Saturday for Alabama State University. In a loss to UCLA, Scott grabbed 13 tackles and which places him at a total of 19 on the year. Alabama State will host Prairie View A&M on Sep....
vicksburgnews.com
Alexander threw three touchdowns in Friday’s win for VHS
Vicksburg High School football player Ronnie Alexander threw for three touchdowns on Friday night. In the 41-6 win over Canton, Alexander hit Tyler Henderson for a five yard touchdown, DeCorey Knight Jr. for a 48 yard touchdown, and Johnny Smith for a 45 yard touchdown. Although the Gators are known...
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 36 yards in a 30-7 loss to No. 15 Miami. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass...
localmemphis.com
'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.
Vicksburg Post
Rachel Leigh Avery
Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley. Rachel is preceded in death by...
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
Vicksburg Post
Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin
Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
Dedication held for Ray Rogers Memorial Highway
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, officials dedicated a segment of U.S. Highway 80 in Pearl as the Ray Rogers Memorial Highway. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Sen. Dean Kirby, Rep. Tom Weathersby and Pearl Mayor Jake Windham to dedicate the portion of U.S. 80 in Ray Rogers’ name. The event was […]
Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Lisa Hubbard gives love to her furry friends
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Lisa Hubbard, who volunteers at the city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. Hubbard was originally born in England but married a man from Edwards, Miss. who passed away in 2011. They met at the USACE Vicksburg District and later on, she began to work at USACE Engineer Research and Development Center Coastal and Hydraulic Laboratory until 2012. They have a son, Timothy ‘Lane’ Hubbard who studies at Delta State University pursuing a degree in Commercial Aviation. In the last few years, she has been working in the childhood early learning field at Crawford Street Playschool and Vicksburg Catholic Early Learning Center. Hubbard enjoys dining out, going to the movies and riding her bike.
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
