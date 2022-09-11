AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances

After yesterday’s stunning 17-14 defeat to Appalachian State, on Kyle Field, the Aggies dropped from their Week 2 No. 6 AP Top 25 ranking down to No. 24 heading into Week 3. Of the remaining programs in the top-25, the Aggies find themselves with the largest drop (18 positions). The next closest was Baylor – dropping eight positions to No. 17. The top-5 rankings saw Georgia overtake Alabama as the top team in the land, and, now, No. 9 Kentucky finds themselves as the biggest “risers” following their Week 2 victory at Florida. Next Saturday, the Aggies will look to “right the ship” versus No. 13 Miami – a well-needed, top-15 victory to quiet the alarms in College Station. The Aggies will host their third straight game at Kyle Field. Kick-off is set for 8:00 PM CT. POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances. See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO