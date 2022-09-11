AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances

Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: What Week 3 AP and Coaches Polls say about the SEC
Voters in the USA Today Coaches Poll stuck with Alabama Football as the No. 1 team, despite the slim margin against Texas. Alabama got a smaller number of first-place votes, as Georgia took quite a few away from the Crimson Tide. In the Week 3 AP Poll, Georgia moved past...
College Football Rankings: Dawgs on top in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Here are the latest college football rankings with the AP Top 25 Poll being dropped for Week 3. The latest batch of college football rankings have arrived with the AP Top 25 Poll being released ahead of Week 3’s action. While Labor Day Weekend was fun and all, Week...
Week 4 high school football schedule for central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of high school football kicks off Thursday as some teams are reaching the halfway-point of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Auburn (4-0) travels to face Lee-Montgomery (0-3). In the 5A region, Fairfield (0-4) will look for its first win […]
5-star 2024 cornerback set to visit LSU
Ellis Robinson IV is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Bradenton, Florida where he plays for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Robinson is visiting Death Valley for the first SEC game of the season as the Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday Night. There aren’t many atmospheres in any sport that can match up to a night game in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly is hoping that atmosphere can sway Robinson’s college decision and take the Tigers to the top of his list.
Karmello English, Alabama 4-star wide receiver, decommits from Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers lost the headliner of their 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning, as Central High School (Alabama) four-star wide receiver Karmello English announced his decommitment from the program. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 162 overall prospect and No. ...
DeMarcco Hellams on Alabama's 2007 loss to ULM, Texas A&M and Notre Dame getting upset in Week 2
This week, Alabama plays ULM. It’s a game that most people look at as a cupcake, an easy win. But, Nick Saban and Alabama know that this game is different. In 2007, Saban’s first season, he lost at home to ULM. Now, Saban is going to lean on key players like DeMarcco Hellams to help prevent that from happening again.
FOX Sports
Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP top 25; Notre Dame out
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by...
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia rises, Texas A&M, Notre Dame tumble in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 3
College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.
Aggies drop in latest AP top 25 rankings, hanging on in the top-25
After yesterday’s stunning 17-14 defeat to Appalachian State, on Kyle Field, the Aggies dropped from their Week 2 No. 6 AP Top 25 ranking down to No. 24 heading into Week 3. Of the remaining programs in the top-25, the Aggies find themselves with the largest drop (18 positions). The next closest was Baylor – dropping eight positions to No. 17. The top-5 rankings saw Georgia overtake Alabama as the top team in the land, and, now, No. 9 Kentucky finds themselves as the biggest “risers” following their Week 2 victory at Florida. Next Saturday, the Aggies will look to “right the ship” versus No. 13 Miami – a well-needed, top-15 victory to quiet the alarms in College Station. The Aggies will host their third straight game at Kyle Field. Kick-off is set for 8:00 PM CT. POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances. See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 spot from Alabama, Notre Dame plummets in CBS Sports 131
The schedule in Week 2 almost always looks less exciting going in than the results we see on the field, and this year was no different as three top-10 teams all lost on the same day and the presumed best team in the country was taken to the wire on the road as a 20-point favorite. But now that all the dust has settled, the picture at the top looks clearer than ever -- and that picture paints the Georgia Bulldogs as the best team in the country.
