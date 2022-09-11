ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers believe that Rob Gronkowski has ‘moved on with his life’

By AJ Nelson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The team is reportedly not counting on the five-time Pro Bowler to return to football this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDm5U_0hr8XS7700
FILE - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after a game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already got one Patriots legend back from retirement, it looks like that will be all, at least for the time being.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers “are not counting on” tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement this season.

“The Buccaneers initially had hoped that later this season, if they were in the thick of the race for a playoff spot, [Tom] Brady could help convince Gronkowski to return. But sources told ESPN that at least for the time being, until they hear differently, the Buccaneers believe that Gronkowski has moved on with his life,” Schefter wrote.

Gronkowski, 33, announced his retirement in June following a 2021 season that saw him haul in 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He dealt with a punctured lung and fractured ribs during the season, missing five games entirely and only playing a few snaps in another.

The tight end would need the circumstances for a return to be “completely right,” according to Schefter. “[Gronkowski] would want an opportunity with a Super Bowl contender that needed him and made a return to the NFL worth his while.”

Gronkowski has stayed busy in the early stages of his (second) retirement, recently captaining a team in the Big3 Celebrity Basketball Game, as well as hosting a memorable alternate broadcast of UFC 278 on ESPN+.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time Pro Bowler played nine of his 11 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three of his Super Bowls with the team. If this truly is the end, he finishes his career with 621 passes caught for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns, good for the 12th-most receiving touchdowns of all time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

O.J. Simpson Mobbed By Fans: NFL World Reacts

O.J. Simpson's presence at NFL games always sparks serious reactions. Thursday night, the former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted of murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was in attendance for the first game of the 2022 regular season. Simpson was there to support...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Patriots#American Football#Espn
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

LOOK: NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery

NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery. In August, Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and NFL Twitter lost their minds. First, they believed he skipped due to possibly filming the show “The Masked Singer.” Then they thought he was gone because his marriage with Gisele Bündchen was falling apart.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy