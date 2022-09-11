ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Where Kentucky football is ranked in top 25 polls after upset win at Florida

By Jon Hale
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Mark Stoops got his wish.

After Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida , the Wildcats coach made a bold prediction about what should happen to his team in the polls.

“Heck, we must jump into the top 10 I guess now, right?” Stoops said with a smirk. “I’m just saying. I see other people jumping 20 spots. Why don’t we?”

Stoops was referring to the team he just beat.

Florida went from unranked in the preseason poll to No. 12 after a week-one upset of Utah at home, leaping past Kentucky in the rankings. Stoops’ prediction might have been made with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but the Wildcats did move from No. 20 into the top 10 of both major polls Sunday at No. 9 in the new Associated Press Top 25 and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll .

The Wildcats are now the third-highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference in the AP poll, slotting behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. No. 10 Arkansas. No. 15 Tennessee, No. 18 No. 29 Ole Miss and No. 24 Texas A&M were also ranked.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday against FCS Youngstown State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats’ next game against a ranked opponent is on Oct. 1 at Ole Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XliRX_0hr8XPSw00
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates with fans after his team’s defeat of Florida, 26-16, on Saturday night. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Jamie Glen Whitaker
2d ago

FINALLY! Some RESPECT from the polls! Congratulations to our WILDCATS and to COACH STOOPS for becoming the winningest Head Football Coach in the HISTORY of UK FOOTBALL. Bypassing Coach BEAR BRYANT. WHAT COACH STOOPS IS DOING IS BUILDING A LEGACY HERE AT UK. WE SUPPORT YOU COACH!

FanSided

What beating Florida means for Kentucky football going forward

Kentucky football has downed the Florida Gators once again, but how much will that ultimately say about them from a competitive standpoint?. Being ranked in the top 10 isn’t something that is typically expected of Kentucky football, but that is nonetheless what the program has achieved after downing the Florida Gators in Gainesville, 26-16.
gobigbluecountry.com

Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida

It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
