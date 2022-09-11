Where Kentucky football is ranked in top 25 polls after upset win at Florida

Mark Stoops got his wish.

After Kentucky football’s 26-16 win at Florida , the Wildcats coach made a bold prediction about what should happen to his team in the polls.

“Heck, we must jump into the top 10 I guess now, right?” Stoops said with a smirk. “I’m just saying. I see other people jumping 20 spots. Why don’t we?”

Stoops was referring to the team he just beat.

Florida went from unranked in the preseason poll to No. 12 after a week-one upset of Utah at home, leaping past Kentucky in the rankings. Stoops’ prediction might have been made with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but the Wildcats did move from No. 20 into the top 10 of both major polls Sunday at No. 9 in the new Associated Press Top 25 and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll .

The Wildcats are now the third-highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference in the AP poll, slotting behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. No. 10 Arkansas. No. 15 Tennessee, No. 18 No. 29 Ole Miss and No. 24 Texas A&M were also ranked.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday against FCS Youngstown State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats’ next game against a ranked opponent is on Oct. 1 at Ole Miss.